Politics
The PDIP did not consolidate the issue of Jokowi playing “Two Legs” in the 2024 presidential election
President Joko Widodo hosted volunteers at GBK Stadium, Jakarta some time ago. Jokowi is rumored to be playing “two-legged” in the 2024 presidential election. (illustration)
REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — Bambang Wuryanto, chairman of the Election Winners Council (Bappilu) of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDIP), said he was confident that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would support the steps of his party during the presidential election of 2024. Election (Pilpres). This includes support for presidential candidate (candidate) Ganjar Pranowo.
He was hesitant to comment on views and analyzes that mentioned Jokowi play “two legs” in the presidential election of 2024. In many analyses, Jokowi would support Ganjar as well as the general president of the party Gerindra Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 presidential election.
“No there was an internal meeting (at the PDIP to discuss the allegations of Jokowi’s two accomplices), none until today. As DPP, I don’t have any meetings,” Bambang said in his room, Parliament Complex, Jakarta on Thursday (25/5/2023).
Questions related to Jokowi’s support are considered perceptions and not facts. Including the issue of Jokowi’s support for Prabowo through his eldest son who is also the mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka.
“You asked for the support of Pak Jokowi, normatively he is a cadre of the PDI Perjuangan, it is normative, yes. I think he maintains that it is, yes, the decision of the President General (PDIP), the normative framework able to SO. “Sir, is it like that? yes, asked Pak Jokowi, me able to speak in a normative way,” Bambang said.
As for the Gerindra Party and the National Awakening Party (PKB), they consider it normal for Jokowi to have two legs in the 2024 presidential election. The intention to play both legs is a signal of support for two personalities at the next national competition. .
“Yes, it’s quite natural that he has two legs, four legs, go ahead, yes. But, don’t two or three legs make this damaged country. Especially since with the gesture of Yesterday Mas Gibran and Pak Prabowo seem to have felt a fire like that,” Gerindra Party Deputy Chairman Desmond J Mahesa said at Nusantara II Building, Parliament Complex, Jakarta.
