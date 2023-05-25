Chillaxing at Checkers: How Boris Johnson used the Prime Ministers’ country home | Boris Johnson

OWhen Checkers was gifted to the nation a century ago, the intention was to allow Prime Ministers two days a week to relax in the Chiltern Hills, for the healthier our leaders the healthier they will govern .

Boris Johnson reportedly took the invitation to relax more seriously than most, treating Checkers as both a bolthole and a party pad.

It’s part of the greatness he feels is his due, said a former colleague. Even after stepping down, Johnson and his wife were reluctantly dissuaded from having a lavish wedding party in the grounds of the 16th-century mansion, before returning the keys.

They spent Christmas 2019, after Johnson’s landslide election victory, at No 10, where Ms Johnson then oversaw a notoriously expensive revamp.

But over time they have come to spend more and more time at the wood-paneled Buckinghamshire residence, which is decorated with paintings and antiques and set in large, heavily guarded grounds.

It is officially owned by a trust, and MPs and officials who have visited describe Checkers as comfortable, despite its size, with attentive staff always ready with a cup of coffee or a bite to eat.

They treat you as important, which Boris would have liked, said a former visitor who knows Johnson well. It’s comfortable, we take care of you, all your needs are taken care of. Premiers are free to entertain themselves at home as long as they pay for food and drink.

After Johnson was hospitalized with Covid in April 2020, it was at Checkers that he returned to recuperate.

It later emerged that even before that Carrie Johnson, then his fiancée, had been based in Checkers, with the Prime Minister shuttling No 10 during the early days of the pandemic.

Explaining this arrangement after it was first reported nearly two years later, Johnson’s official spokesperson said: At the time, as you know, Mrs Johnson was heavily pregnant, in a category vulnerable, and advised to minimize social contact. So, in line with clinical guidelines and to minimize risk to her, they were based at Checkers during this time, with the Prime Minister traveling to Downing Street for work.

It would have come as a surprise to many members of the public at the time that commuting or moving their families to a safer location was within the rules.

Rachel Johnson, the former Prime Ministers sister, displayed a similar recklessness when she told LBC listeners on Tuesday that, as far as I know, all the rules were followed every time I went to Checkers , which was not often enough. Presumably, officials who referred Johnson’s diary entries to police felt that was unclear to say the least.

The whole family has a massive sense of entitlement, a former cabinet minister has harassed.

Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings hinted an interview with the UnHerd website last year that the Partygate investigation should have taken place at Checkers. When asked if there were parties at Checkers during the pandemic, he replied: So people say.

Boris and Carrie Johnson with their daughter, Romy, making a video call to Checkers. Photograph: No 10 Downing Street/Reuters

Johnson and his growing family reportedly felt so at home retiring from Buckinghamshire in the fall of 2020 that he planned to build a 150,000-square-foot treehouse on his son Wilfred’s land, an idea apparently turned down for reasons of security.

However, they don’t appear to have been as comfortable with long-serving Checkers staff, with the departure of Principal Housekeeper Charlotte Vine in 2020 amid reports of a clash with Carrie Johnson, which Ms Johnson’s spokesperson denied.

It was over dinner at the Checkers that the Johnsons courted Allegra Stratton, whose appointment as the prime minister’s press secretary precipitated the acrimonious departures of top advisers Cummings and Lee Cain.

Increasingly preoccupied with financial worries, it was also at Checkers that Johnson entertained financier Richard Sharp and his friend Sam Blyth, a distant relative of Johnsons who later vouched for an 800,000 loan.

All three insisted the money was not discussed, but it was Sharp’s failure to disclose his connection to the loan that led to his recent resignation as BBC chairman.

When Theresa May was Prime Minister, she tended to prefer to spend time at her more modest constituency home in the village of Sonning in Berkshire, where she would get away on weekends.

The ladies were mainly used to greet foreign dignitaries, including Donald Trump, and to hold key meetings.

Former Mays press secretary Paul Harrison said: By itself there aren’t many people who can go, it’s exclusive, so an invite seems like a bigger deal than it would be to go into the PM’s office in the House of Commons, even though you’re basically doing the same thing.

May summoned his warring cabinet there for a dramatic Brexit showdown in July 2018 (the Checkers summit) that ultimately precipitated Johnson’s resignation as Foreign Secretary once Brexit Secretary David Davis, jumped first.

Johnson then helped foment a vigorous Chuck Checkers campaign from the backbenches that helped cement his reputation with rank-and-file Conservative members and seal Mays’ fate.

At Christmas 2021, Downing Street published photos taken at the now-married Checkers of Johnson with his wife, new baby Romy and Dilyn the dog, joining a Zoom call with NHS staff from a squishy blue sofa.

They couldn’t have looked more at home, but after the Partygate revelations and the ruthless defense of disgraced MP Owen Paterson, the seeds for his departure from No 10 seven months later had already been sown.

Johnson certainly took full advantage of Checkers, whose donors Arthur and Ruth Lee wanted it to act as a campaign estate for prime ministers in a new Democratic era where they might not necessarily own their own. Whether he reigned healthier as a result of his time in Chiltern’s hideout can perhaps be best left to history to judge.