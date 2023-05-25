Tayyip Erdogan’s administration economically divided ahead of second round of presidential elections in Turkey, sources say

Tayyip Erdogan’s administration is divided and uncertain about its future direction, insiders say, days before the second round of Turkey’s presidential election. Some see it as an unsustainable economic plan that should be abandoned.

A loose group of ruling party members have been meeting in recent weeks to consider how it can adopt a new strategy of gradual interest rate hikes and a targeted lending program, according to interviews with nine people, either government officials or others with direct knowledge of the subject.

Erdogan is not personally taking part in the talks, which include some AKP party members who are no longer in the administration but once held important roles, according to four people who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the secret conversations.

Related Articles Sex, lies and video: the scandal that shakes the elections in Türkiye Election 2023 in Turkey: 5 cases where Erdogan adapted the judicial system, the gagged press and the rigged polls

On the other side are officials and cabinet members who publicly say they want to stick with the current agenda of boosting exports and economic growth via rate cuts and currency markets, credit and heavily managed debt.

Given that Erdogan was in the lead after the initial vote, much is at stake for the large emerging market economy that has been gripped by a cost of living crisis and a series of currency crashes.

With foreign exchange reserves plummeting, some analysts say Turkey could face another economic crash as early as this year, which would kick-start inflation and put a strain on its balance of payments – unless the government changes course .

“They are looking at a new business model…because the existing model cannot be sustained,” said a senior official familiar with the matter. “Basically, this would gradually increase the interest rate and end the structure of using multiple rates.”

The group has yet to present the full plan to Erdogan, the official said.

Erdogan’s office was not immediately available for comment.

Seeking to extend his rule into a third decade in Sunday’s run-off, Erdogan said during the campaign that interest rates would fall as long as he was in power and inflation was kept under control.

All sources said there was no suggestion Erdogan had made a decision and most said he had already heard concerns about growing economic tensions and depleting foreign exchange reserves.

Three of the sources said he could stay the course at least for the next few months, emboldened by a better-than-expected result on May 14 when he won 49.5% of the vote in the first round against his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu at 44 .9% cent.

Analysts say the president is in pole position to win the second round.

“There are two different opinions within the party,” said another source, a ruling AK party official. He added that any decision would be aimed at preserving economic stability until the next critical electoral test: municipal elections in March next year.

A third official said strong election results could finally convince leaders “that rapid change is not necessary”.

Possibility of pivoting

The lira has lost nearly 80% of its value against the dollar in five years, largely due to Erdogan’s economic policies, economists say. It hit new highs since the initial vote as investment risk metrics soared.

Kilicdaroglu’s opposition alliance pledges to reverse Erdogan’s agenda with aggressive rake hikes and a return to free-market principles, a prospect that encouraged international investors ahead of the election.

Although a self-proclaimed “enemy” of interest rates, Erdogan has at times taken a more orthodox approach to past economic crises, only to backtrack.

The informal group working on a new plan does not envision aggressive monetary tightening, but rather a more gradual path that re-emphasizes the key rate in lending markets, four of the sources said. Another option is to use a public institution and state grants to provide selective credit, they added.

Several ideas were considered, the details of which were unclear. It was also unclear whether the group had presented the plan to Erdogan, or his level of interest in it.

Fitch said Turkey’s ‘B negative’ credit rating hinges on credibility and consistency of post-election policy given pressure on lira, large current account deficit, dwindling reserves and high inflation.

“Very Dark Outlook”

The president appointed a new economy minister and central bank governor in 2021 to begin cutting interest rates to 8.5% from 19% then.

This triggered a historic currency crash at the end of 2021 and pushed inflation above 85% last year, leading to more than 100 new regulations that discouraged currency holdings and increased bond holdings by banks.

The central bank’s lira stabilization policy, meanwhile, sent its net foreign exchange reserves into negative territory for the first time since 2002, while the bank also sold $9 billion worth of gold since March to respond to pre-election demand.

Authorities could seek more foreign currency from foreign allies or further suppress demand, which could slow growth and risk further restricting capital, economists say.

“All of this points to a very bleak outlook. It’s hard to believe this can be sustained,” said Francesc Balcells, CIO of emerging market debt at FIM Partners.

“You could say (Erdogan) might change his mind and then embrace orthodoxy,” he said. “I’m not ruling it out… But at the end of the day, I think the basis of his economic beliefs won’t change.”

Ahead of the election, Erdogan hinted at a possible change when he said former finance minister Mehmet Simsek, well known to international investors, could return to government to help shape policy.

But it is still unclear what role Simsek could play if Erdogan wins the second round, interviews have shown.

Officials who want to stick with the current program say its selective lending policies prioritizing technology, energy, natural resources and tourism are expected to cumulatively contribute some $289 billion to the current account balance. by 2030, thus supporting the currency.

Read all Latest news, New trends,Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News And Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter And instagram.