Politics
Tayyip Erdogan’s administration economically divided ahead of second round of presidential elections in Turkey, sources say
Tayyip Erdogan’s administration is divided and uncertain about its future direction, insiders say, days before the second round of Turkey’s presidential election. Some see it as an unsustainable economic plan that should be abandoned.
A loose group of ruling party members have been meeting in recent weeks to consider how it can adopt a new strategy of gradual interest rate hikes and a targeted lending program, according to interviews with nine people, either government officials or others with direct knowledge of the subject.
Erdogan is not personally taking part in the talks, which include some AKP party members who are no longer in the administration but once held important roles, according to four people who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the secret conversations.
Related Articles
Sex, lies and video: the scandal that shakes the elections in Türkiye
Election 2023 in Turkey: 5 cases where Erdogan adapted the judicial system, the gagged press and the rigged polls
On the other side are officials and cabinet members who publicly say they want to stick with the current agenda of boosting exports and economic growth via rate cuts and currency markets, credit and heavily managed debt.
Given that Erdogan was in the lead after the initial vote, much is at stake for the large emerging market economy that has been gripped by a cost of living crisis and a series of currency crashes.
With foreign exchange reserves plummeting, some analysts say Turkey could face another economic crash as early as this year, which would kick-start inflation and put a strain on its balance of payments – unless the government changes course .
“They are looking at a new business model…because the existing model cannot be sustained,” said a senior official familiar with the matter. “Basically, this would gradually increase the interest rate and end the structure of using multiple rates.”
The group has yet to present the full plan to Erdogan, the official said.
Erdogan’s office was not immediately available for comment.
Seeking to extend his rule into a third decade in Sunday’s run-off, Erdogan said during the campaign that interest rates would fall as long as he was in power and inflation was kept under control.
All sources said there was no suggestion Erdogan had made a decision and most said he had already heard concerns about growing economic tensions and depleting foreign exchange reserves.
Three of the sources said he could stay the course at least for the next few months, emboldened by a better-than-expected result on May 14 when he won 49.5% of the vote in the first round against his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu at 44 .9% cent.
Analysts say the president is in pole position to win the second round.
“There are two different opinions within the party,” said another source, a ruling AK party official. He added that any decision would be aimed at preserving economic stability until the next critical electoral test: municipal elections in March next year.
A third official said strong election results could finally convince leaders “that rapid change is not necessary”.
Possibility of pivoting
The lira has lost nearly 80% of its value against the dollar in five years, largely due to Erdogan’s economic policies, economists say. It hit new highs since the initial vote as investment risk metrics soared.
Kilicdaroglu’s opposition alliance pledges to reverse Erdogan’s agenda with aggressive rake hikes and a return to free-market principles, a prospect that encouraged international investors ahead of the election.
Although a self-proclaimed “enemy” of interest rates, Erdogan has at times taken a more orthodox approach to past economic crises, only to backtrack.
The informal group working on a new plan does not envision aggressive monetary tightening, but rather a more gradual path that re-emphasizes the key rate in lending markets, four of the sources said. Another option is to use a public institution and state grants to provide selective credit, they added.
Several ideas were considered, the details of which were unclear. It was also unclear whether the group had presented the plan to Erdogan, or his level of interest in it.
Fitch said Turkey’s ‘B negative’ credit rating hinges on credibility and consistency of post-election policy given pressure on lira, large current account deficit, dwindling reserves and high inflation.
“Very Dark Outlook”
The president appointed a new economy minister and central bank governor in 2021 to begin cutting interest rates to 8.5% from 19% then.
This triggered a historic currency crash at the end of 2021 and pushed inflation above 85% last year, leading to more than 100 new regulations that discouraged currency holdings and increased bond holdings by banks.
The central bank’s lira stabilization policy, meanwhile, sent its net foreign exchange reserves into negative territory for the first time since 2002, while the bank also sold $9 billion worth of gold since March to respond to pre-election demand.
Authorities could seek more foreign currency from foreign allies or further suppress demand, which could slow growth and risk further restricting capital, economists say.
“All of this points to a very bleak outlook. It’s hard to believe this can be sustained,” said Francesc Balcells, CIO of emerging market debt at FIM Partners.
“You could say (Erdogan) might change his mind and then embrace orthodoxy,” he said. “I’m not ruling it out… But at the end of the day, I think the basis of his economic beliefs won’t change.”
Ahead of the election, Erdogan hinted at a possible change when he said former finance minister Mehmet Simsek, well known to international investors, could return to government to help shape policy.
But it is still unclear what role Simsek could play if Erdogan wins the second round, interviews have shown.
Officials who want to stick with the current program say its selective lending policies prioritizing technology, energy, natural resources and tourism are expected to cumulatively contribute some $289 billion to the current account balance. by 2030, thus supporting the currency.
Read all Latest news, New trends,Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News And Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter And instagram.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/tayyip-erdogans-administration-divided-on-economic-plan-as-turkey-runoff-presidential-elections-loom-say-sources-12644922.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nikki Haley takes on DeSantis and Trump in new ad
- Australian lawmakers, campaigners on BBC documentary on Modi
- Tayyip Erdogan’s administration economically divided ahead of second round of presidential elections in Turkey, sources say
- Iran and Indonesia abandon the dollar and exchange national currencies
- Notable Arts and Entertainment Events in Dayton May 26-28
- Investments serve to increase interest in tennis
- TikToker Recreates Dua Lipa’s Vintage Chanel Met Gala Dress For $200
- Stock market today: Wall Street falls, part of global swoon for stocks
- Sign the safety pledge at Logan City Council
- The rental crisis: Can TikTok landlords save the real estate market?
- New vaccine trials show promise in fighting meningitis | Health News
- 6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes the Caribbean off the border between Panama and Colombia – News