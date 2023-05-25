Australian lawmakers, campaigners on BBC documentary on Modi

New Delhi: On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart in Sydney, a BBC A documentary about his alleged role in the Gujarat riots of 2002 was screened at the Houses of Parliament in Canberra.

The screening was organized by a group of lawmakers and human rights activists.

Following the screening of the 40-minute documentary, a panel discussion took place, which included Australian Greens Senator Jordan Steele-John, David Shoebridge, Aakashi Bhatt, daughter of former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, and Dr Kalpana Wilson of the South Asian Solidarity Group, among others.

“In India, telling the truth can be a crime. This film is a small taste of what people in India have been through with the administration there, said Greens Senator David Shoebridge.

I spoke to so many people [people] through [Indian-Australian] diaspora and many say it is so difficult to speak out. They say, I’m afraid my family is in danger, I’ll be in danger if I come back. So they turn to [Australian] prime minister and other political leaders to do this work for them, he said.

Twenty years ago, Australia went through a process of unconditionally embracing China and refusing to elevate human rights. I hope we learned that lesson, he added.

What you see barely scratches the surface. Gujarat burned for months and Muslims were mercilessly targeted, Aakashi Bhatt said.

Hindutva poses a threat to our democracies in the region and must be addressed, said Mohan Dutta of Massey University.

Expressing concern that the Australian Prime Minister has not spoken with Modi about the deteriorating human rights situation in India, Jordan Steele-John said: “What I have felt in recent days looking at the [Australian] the Prime Ministers’ interactions with Prime Minister Modi have been disappointing. He has since hardened in anger at the way our Prime Minister has failed to raise the human rights concerns so clearly expressed to him and to the Foreign Secretary.

“Many want it and [foreign minister] Wong to speak as critical friends, as the leader of a nation that deeply values ​​its relationship with India, and is willing to be critical and speak candidly about the human rights situation in India. And welcome it back.

“It is clear that Modi used the strategy in his political rise to expose the double standards of white Western nations. It’s important to call him. We must speak frankly and expect to be spoken frankly to us, in return, in particular, with regard to the way we treat journalists, and the way Muslims and minorities are treated, including in this building “, he added.

“There was one sentence Aakashi uttered, and that should have been enough to raise concerns about the rule of law: the demolition of his family home. That alone should make our PM question his answer. How can our prime minister meet with the government of India and not put these issues on the table? It is a fundamental lack of leadership. And to invite that criticism back,” Shoebridge said.

“We have to go beyond the idea that there is apathy in the international community and look at who its allies are. One aspect is that there is an alliance between far-right regimes around the world, and they see Modi and what he is doing as a model for what they aspire to. Some of the most vocal allies have been rejected, such as Trump and Bolsonaro. We have seen Indians rejecting the hatred of Hindu supremacists as well, with grassroots resistance to what the supremacists are doing,” said Dr Kalpana Wilson.