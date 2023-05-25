Boris Johnson went from room to room at No 10 apologizing for the party

Boris Johnson went to every room in No 10 to apologize to staff for the party, his former communications chief has said.

Guto Harri recalled how Mr Johnson made a point of expressing his remorse directly after the publication of Sue Grays report on the lockdown rallies in May 2022.

The former prime minister had told MPs he was appalled at the treatment of security guards and cleaners over the holidays.

In the third episode of his LBC Unprecedented podcast, Mr Harri said: The harm he was referring to was done to individuals, men and women in No 10 who worked hard.

On his [Johnsons] Back from the House of Commons, I suggested we go around to see the real victims, and we did.

And to his credit, he walked into each of those rooms and said, I’m so sorry, I had no idea what you went through. And that’s unforgivable, and no one should have to put up with that, especially in a place like this.

The response was very reassuring. Almost a man and a woman they made it clear sir, you were never rude to us, you were badly served. Basically, the people Sue Gray was referring to were unnamed officials or special advisers, not Boris Johnson himself, although he carried the box.

Mr Harri went on to say Downing Street security guards greeted the apology with complete bewilderment, and some replied that no one had ever been rude to them.

Haven’t we all heard enough by now?

He also expressed skepticism about the new partygate police investigation which has been launched amid allegations that Mr Johnson broke lockdown rules at his House of Grace and Favor.

I find it hard to see that it is in anyone’s interest to open a whole new front with allegations of breaches at the PM’s official residence, Chequers, raking the same old ground and further delaying the outcome of the privileges committee, he said.

Haven’t we all heard enough now and made up our minds? Let’s see.

Mr Johnson has strongly denied the new allegations of breaches of the rules, with his political allies calling the new investigation a defamation.

Elsewhere, Mr Harri revealed Mr Johnson was hysterical the night before Sue Gray reported.

Its publication follows a police investigation which saw Mr Johnson receive a single fine for a birthday party in the Cabinet Room on June 19, 2020.

As Boris said, the media felt cheated out of a scalp so they turned to Sue Gray to provide the next bullet, Mr Harri told listeners.

He expected her to be tough, but he also expected her to be fair, and that changed. The pressure got to Boris and sometimes the emotions overflowed, prevailing over the reason.

nation destroyer

As well as Mr Johnson calling Ms Gray a psychopath, Mr Harri added: On another occasion she was the destroyer of the nation, trying to get us in.

An investigation by Parliament’s Cross-Party Privileges Committee into whether Mr Johnson knowingly and recklessly misled Parliament about the party gate is ongoing.

If the committee rules against Mr Johnson, he could face a range of sanctions, including suspension from the Commons, which could trigger a by-election.

Mr Harri insisted the vote by Tory MPs to approve the committee’s work was when the game was lost for the Johnson administration.

The police had already investigated, Sue Gray had already investigated. The party had already had the chance to reject Boris. After all that, they still said they needed one last ditch attempt to allow political opponents to bring down Boris.

It was the moment for me when I thought this party was going to destroy itself. It is a collective suicide of Conservative members.

This is the time when they show their propensity for self-harm and their willingness to see one of the most successful leaders they have ever had in terms of electoral victory, at least destroyed.

Mr Harri also called Downing Street officials partying on the eve of Prince Philips’ funeral as unforgivable.

I think that’s when it got stratospheric, although it’s also when it became clear that Boris Johnson wasn’t the prime suspect. Because he wasn’t even in number 10 on that occasion, he was 40 miles from his Checkers country home.