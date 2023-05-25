Chinese President Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to Xizang Development Forum





BEIJING , May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A CCTV+ report: Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter of congratulations to the 2023 Forum on the development of xizang Tuesday. “People’s happiness is the ultimate human right, while development is the key to providing people with a better life,” Xi noted in the letter. Since the 18 National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, people in xizang with the strong support of the central government and people across the country, worked courageously and brought about a solution to the problem of extreme poverty that had plagued the region for centuries, the letter said. xizang achieved a moderately prosperous society in all respects with the rest of the country, showing vibrant and flourishing scenes, he added. Xi said he hoped that in the new journey of Chinese modernization, xizang can fully and faithfully implement the new philosophy of development on all fronts, increase efforts to promote high-quality development, and strive to build a prosperous, harmonious and beautiful new socialist society xizang underpinned by unity, civility and modernization so that the people of xizang can enjoy a better and more fulfilled life. The forum, on the theme “New Era, New Xizang, New Journey: New chapter In by Xizang High quality development and protection of human rights”, is hosted by the Information Office of the State Council and the People’s Government of Xizang Autonomous Region . Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinese-president-xi-jinping-sends-congratulatory-letter-to-forum-on-development-of-xizang-301834522.html SOURCE CCTV+

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.streetinsider.com/Press%2BReleases/Chinese%2BPresident%2BXi%2BJinping%2Bsends%2Bcongratulatory%2Bletter%2Bto%2Bforum%2Bon%2Bdevelopment%2Bof%2BXizang/21715074.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos