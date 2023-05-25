Perindo awaits code from Jokowi regarding support for 2024 presidential candidates









mataram – The national political configuration regarding support for presidential candidates (candidates) is heating up. A number of political parties (political parties) have openly anchored their support for certain personalities. Nevertheless, the Indonesian Unity Party (Perindo) admits that it is still awaiting direction from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding who will lend his support. Perindo Tuan Guru Bajang (TGB) daily DPP chairman Zainul Majdi said he was not bothered by the maneuvers of a number of political parties. According to him, Perindo is still establishing intensive communication with presidential candidates and political parties. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Still ongoing, yes still ongoing. One of them, we are awaiting the leadership of President Joko Widodo,” the TGB said when meeting in Mataram on Thursday (5/25/2023). Perindo is still hesitant to specifically mention the names of the presidential candidates he supports. However, TGB has provided a grid to support presidential candidates who want President Jokowi’s programs to continue. “What is certain is that we want sustainability,” TGB said. In addition, TGB said that currently he is still focusing on doing political work with cadres all over Indonesia. The president of the Indonesian branch of the International Organization of Al-Azhar Alumni (OIAA) has admitted that he has strong optimism that Perindo may enter Senayan in the 2024 parliamentary elections. Perindo executives, the TGB said, should not be pessimistic. Indeed, according to him, Perindo does not have a bad track record in the public mind. “Just be confident, don’t be afraid, don’t get discouraged. What makes us suspicious? Is Perindo a problematic party? Has there been a lot of corruption among its cadres? Have you ever insulted religion? Never,” said the former NTB governor. Watch the video “Chef Arnold joins the Perindo party“

