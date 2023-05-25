Politics
Turkish pensioners hit by inflation ahead of second round of elections
Voters in Turkey will head to the polls again on Sunday for the second part of what has been described as the most important election in a generation.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s first-round header raised expectations that he is likely to maintain his grip on power for 20 years. But he has no public plan to fix the country’s searing inflation, and that’s a concern for some older voters in Turkey who are thinking about their retirement savings.
Gnl Ergin is a 72-year-old former English teacher who says retirement with her husband is currently comfortable. “We don’t have much difficulty in our daily lives, she says.
But inflation in Türkiye is at 44%down the official high of 85.5% last fall. Ergin worries about his long-term retirement savings.
“We fear for our future. So we try to save money because we are getting old and we may need it in our old age for our health and other needs. That’s why really, we’re scared,” she said. “My children’s family and we can live together. I never want to do that, it’s really not that easy.
One in 10 Turks is over 65, but his golden age is increasingly worrying.
“They tend to focus on daily purchases, emergency savings, but not on their long-term savings,” says Seda Peksevim, founder of Istanbul-based Pensin Research & Consulting.
“People sometimes consider taking a second job,” she says, referring to occasional jobs like driving a taxi or other odd jobs. And some people choose to focus on informal employment; they only want to survive in a daily form.
In 2021, Istanbul Policy Research Institute found that 12% of Turks over the age of 65 still working, partly because the pensions are not enough. However, President Erdogan modification of retirement conditions which then allowed two million Turks to take early retirement. It was one of his moves to win support ahead of the election.
Now people as young as 45 can retire, like Selami alkan.
Things are a bit pricey. But we believe that [President Erdogan] will do better, he said. I don’t work, but I think maybe I should work again. I was in the steel industry.
He insisted that there were no economic problems in Turkey, that the difficulties stemmed from the aftermath of the global coronavirus pandemic, which countries around the world have also had to deal with. He hopes things will be better if the president is re-elected on Sunday.
Retired schoolteacher Gnl Ergin is less optimistic. “We’ve been living with this for 22 years,” she said. “We cannot hope that in the future we will be much better than this.
If President Erdogan wins, he says he will continue to lower interest rates. This unorthodox policy fueled inflation and eroded the long-term savings of many Turks.
