Ties that Bind: The Hindu editorial on India-Australia ties and Modi’s visit





Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ three-day visit to Australia this week coincided with a year since Labor leader Anthony Albanese was elected prime minister and gave a boost to growing bipartisan ties. While his visit was originally scheduled for a multilateral event, the Quad meeting, it turned into a purely bilateral visit after the US President withdrew from domestic political constraints; Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida followed suit and a shortened Quad Summit was held in Hiroshima. As a result, Mr. Modis’ stay in Sydney was much more in the spotlight, particularly his address to the Indian community which Mr. Albanese joined, as well as the address to business groups. In their sixth such meeting in the past year, announcements from the Modi-Albanian encounter included the opening of an Australian consulate in Bengaluru and an Indian consulate in Brisbane, an agreement on migration and mobility and finalization of terms of reference for an India-Australia Working Group on Green Hydrogen. Defense and security ties, cooperation on renewable energy and critical minerals were also on the substantive agenda, as was the need to sign a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement by December. On international issues, despite their divergent positions on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions, they have found a continued and common cause to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific and to deal with an aggressive China. However, it was the celebration and the concerns of the ethnic Indian community that seemed to overshadow everything else. As the two leaders exulted in front of the gigantic crowd at the SuperDome in Sydney, Mr Modi said the real reason, the real power behind the bilateral relationship came from people of Indian origin in Australia. The following morning, the activities of other groups and conflicts also traced back to people of Indian descent were discussed as Mr Modi reiterated his concerns over vandalism and attacks defacing community centers and temples with pro-Indian graffiti. Khalistani, anti-Indians and anti-Modi. . These issues were raised during Mr. Albanese’s visit to India in March. While any attack on an Indian consulate is a valid bilateral concern, New Delhi must consider the attention it wishes to give to attacks by Australian citizens on Australian citizens and Australian property. Although the increase in incidents may be a source of concern, it is by no means clear that giving them center stage during such visits is conducive to the strengthening of common understanding between the two countries, or in the interest of the three Ds,” Mr Modi said. the two countries today Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti [Friendship].

