Mark Meadows Flipping On Donald Trump Is A ‘Game Over’ Legal Expert





Donald Trump would be in serious legal trouble if speculation that his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, is cooperating with special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation turns out to be correct, a legal expert has said.

Former Defense Department special adviser Ryan Goodman was reacting to a CNN report on how Meadows continues to exert influence in Washington DC, including advising GOP lawmakers on ongoing cap negotiations debt.

The report adds that Meadows is no longer in communication with the former president, even though he is considered a key figure in Smith’s criminal investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

An unnamed source with ties to Trump told CNN they don’t know if Meadows is cooperating with the federal investigation or if Meadows himself is the target of a criminal investigation.

Former Trump Administration White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks during a forum November 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. There is speculation that Meadows is cooperating with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 investigation. Getty Images

“We’ve all heard the same rumors,” a Trump adviser told CNN. “No one really knows what he’s doing though.”

While sharing a CNN link on Twitter, Goodman tweeted, “If he cooperates, it’s game over.”

Meadows has long been considered a potential key witness in the federal investigation into Trump’s actions on and around January 6 and the former president’s attempts to void the 2020 election.

Meadows was with Trump on January 6 as the insurgency unfolded and he was reportedly a key figure in the 2020 post-election events.

Meadows was also reportedly in direct communication with organizers of the “Stop Theft” protest, which took place in DC on January 6, 2021, prior to the riot.

It has previously been reported that Meadows was subpoenaed by Smith to testify before a special grand jury as part of the investigation into the events leading up to the January 6 attack.

It’s unclear whether Meadows answered questions under oath following the subpoena, which was issued in February, but a judge cleared the way for him to testify after rejecting Trump’s bid to block his grand jury appearance on grounds of executive privilege in March.

Discussing reports that Meadows may be cooperating with Smith’s investigation, former Assistant Deputy Attorney General Harry Litman tweeted, “I’ll believe him when I see him.”

In September 2022, Meadows reportedly complied with a previous DoJ subpoena that resulted in him handing over the same thousands of text messages he had been requested to via a subpoena issued to him by the House Select Committee investigating on the events leading up to the Capitol Riot. .

The texts showed GOP lawmakers, Fox News anchors and members of Trump’s own family trying to persuade Meadows to get the former president to tell his supporters to end the violence, which Trump didn’t. has not done for more than three hours.

Meadows also gave the Jan. 6 panel a 38-page PowerPoint document containing plans to cancel the 2020 election and declare a national emergency. Meadows’ legal team said at the time the submission was emailed to them, but was not acted upon.

While Meadows was cooperating with the House Select Committee subpoena at first, he refused to comply further and did not appear for a deposition.

The panel then recommended that Meadows be referred to the DoJ to be prosecuted for refusing to comply with the congressional subpoena, along with former deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino.

The DoJ decided not to charge Meadows or Scavino for refusing to comply with the congressional subpoena, which had previously sparked speculation that they had cooperated with the federal investigation.

Newsweek has reached out to Meadows’ legal team for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/mark-meadows-trump-special-counsel-jan6-1802571 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos