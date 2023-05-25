Boris Johnson and populist Brexiteers attack UK institutions in unconservative and dangerous ways Comment from a Scotsman





Talk of a ‘politically motivated couture and Whitehall blob echoes Donald Trump’s complaints about a witch hunt against him and his promises to drain the Washington swamp According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, the guiding principles of the Conservative Party include promoting private property and enterprise, maintaining a strong military, and preserving traditional cultural values ​​and institutions. And those institutions certainly include democracy and the rule of law. However, the reaction of Boris Johnson and his supporters to news that Cabinet Office officials had passed documents about him to the police, fearing they might contain evidence of further breaches of lockdown laws, suggests that they are willing to engage in dangerous iconoclasm when it suits them. . It is perfectly reasonable for Johnson to defend himself against the substance of the allegations, as his spokesperson did, saying the events in question were all within the rules. But to then add that many will conclude that this has all the hallmarks of another politically motivated assembly was a tactic straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook for an assembled reading witch hunt. It’s dangerous. It is a deliberate attempt to undermine confidence in government officials who were required by civil service rules to hand over the documents because they suspected potential criminality. Even if the police conclude that the rules were not broken, they were still right to do so if they had any concerns. If this was an isolated incident, it could be dismissed as an error in judgment in the heat of the moment. However, diehard Brexiteers are increasingly complaining that their ambitions are being thwarted by a blob within Whitehall for reading the Washington swamp that Trump has promised to drain. The UK is still a long way from a situation where a mob attacks the heart of our democracy in an attempt to overturn an election result, as Trump supporters did on January 6, 2021. However, the erosion of the public confidence in this country’s most important institutions and the British civil service is known for its diligence and impartiality is likely to set the stage for something of this ilk. As the Brexit dream turns sour and its populist champions falter, they go wild, hoping to supplant reason with emotion. They must not succeed. Boris Johnson is expected to focus on the substance of the new Partygate allegations against him (Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotsman.com/news/opinion/columnists/boris-johnson-and-populist-brexiteers-are-attacking-uk-institutions-in-an-unconservative-and-dangerous-way-scotsman-comment-4156613 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

