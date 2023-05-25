All about the Indian Prime Minister’s reception

Reading time: 6 minutes

From the first images of Narendra Modi received by Anthony Albanese at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, it was clear that the Indian Prime Minister was really the star.

He just had this look around him.

The crowd inside erupted as the two prime ministers made their entrance, but it was one of them that the cameras were trained on.

The adulation, quite amazing to see, prompted Mr Albanese to recall a similar previous visit to the venue to see rock star Bruce Springsteen, The Boss.

Mr Modi East The boss, Mr Albanese said, giving the newspapers their headlines of the day.

As Mr. Modi The Boss took to the podium at the event organized by the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (IADF), the audience of 20,000 of his compatriots nearly went wild. They had been singing all afternoon, and the songs grew louder as the night progressed.

And for them, he delivered.

It was the diaspora that preoccupied Narendra Modis above all.

I promised you in 2014 that you won’t have to wait another 28 years for a visit from an Indian prime minister, Modi said at the start of his speech. I’m back and I brought with me your Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese.

Modiji spoke in Hindi. Mr Albanese listened to the earplugs and shared them with New South Wales Premier Chris Minns. Foreign Secretary Penny Wong also had one, but Opposition Leader Peter Dutton did not and perhaps should have chosen to sit closer to MP Julian Leeser, who we know speaks jargon.

ScoMo was there as expected, given his close friendship with Modi, although we didn’t see Tony Abbott, who is also a close friend. Besides the two foreign ministers Penny Wong and Jaishankar, there were also many state and federal government ministers and MPs from both sides basking in the Modi glow.

Among the community attendees, all who were there of course, choosing to wear traditional Indian attire, and eagle-eyed observers spotted singer Anup Jalota, who is currently touring Australia.

The address itself was classic Modi, or classic Diaspora Modi. Adept at speaking to large crowds, the Prime Minister kept his speech simple and filled with cultural references. Such as elements of our life here in the Sydney Indian community: our favorite restaurants in Harris Park (actually naming two of them Chatkazz and Jaipur Sweets will never get over it); the Indian names we light with refer to Harris Park hotspots (much hilarity in the crowd); the newest mayor of Parramatta Sameer Pandey; and significantly, the work the community does, professionally as well as exemplary volunteer efforts in times of crisis like bushfires, floods and closures.

He also thanked the government and people of Australia for embracing the Indian community. He liked that the Sydney Opera House was bathed in the colors of India on the 75e Independence Day; that major recognition was given this month to a First World War soldier of Indian origin in Perth, and that Indian holidays are celebrated in parliaments and local councils across Australia.

He thanked NSW for the Little India nomenclature at Harris Park, adding, Thank you, my friend Anthony. 45% of the 5,043 inhabitants of the suburbs find their roots in India.

India’s Prime Minister also spoke of how Australia has seeped itself into everyday life back home in India – with cricket of course (the deep sadness felt at the loss of Shane Warne and the welcome of Australian players at the IPL); with Chef enjoying great popularity and having regular contact with family members who have moved to Australia to live or study. Sydney Reception

The announcement of a Consulate General in Brisbane from the Indian High Commission was greeted with much applause. This is good news for the community there and a long-standing request.

On India-Australia relations, Mr Modi did not say much about the intricacies of the engagement in terms of trade and numbers and potential areas of mutual benefit. Instead, he stressed that mutual trust and respect are the foundation of bilateral relations, and redoubled his commitment to doubling trade in the next five years.

The three Cs in our relationship are now gone, he suggested. Passed to D and E: D for Democracy, Diplomacy and Dosti (friendship), and E for Economy, Energy and Education. Words that will be repeated a few times in the near future, no doubt.

Narendra Modi was in his element and had them eaten out of his hand. All of Modi’s classic mannerisms were on display, the solid outstretched finger to make a point; the double arm lift to show strength, even the bear hug. Sydney Reception

Despite his popularity, Mr. Modi has been criticized by part of society. Demonstrations took place outside the venue, with activists for an independent state in Punjab shouting anti-Modi slogans and waving flags of the so-called Khalistan movement. Additionally, a banned BBC documentary questioning Modi’s actions during the Gujarat riots two decades ago was shown inside the Australian Parliament complex, organized by a group called ‘We the Diaspora’.

Prime Minister Modi also chose not to address the media throughout his visit, maintaining his practice of avoiding press conferences.

However, none of these issues mattered to his supporters. The enthusiasm and support they showed during the community reception testifies to the strong bond they have with their homeland. Modi’s ability to mobilize and energize his supporters in India and abroad remains a defining characteristic of his political persona.

Can I ask you all a favour, the Prime Minister said at one point in his speech at the Sydney reception. Narendra Modi in Sydney

A man shouted back, Aap jaan maangege to woh bhi aazir hai. (Ask for our life and we will give it to you). Sydney Reception

The favor in question was much simpler, fortunately. Next time you visit India, Mr Modi said, bring an Australian friend. (Jaan Haazir the guy is probably rounding up his friends and planning routes right now.)

Finally, the Prime Minister set the record straight on what he has achieved for India. He really woke up the crowd, with each listing a dozen major achievements, from fintech to digital payments, from smart phone use and production to internet use, from vaccination rates to even the production of fruits and vegetables. First in the world, he says for everyone, urging his listeners to repeat.

You could say it was all meant to instill a sense of national pride. Or you could call it election campaigning, given its campaign vibes (India is heading to the polls next year). Modis’ mega rallies outside India and his close engagement with the diaspora have been seen as campaign tools, with his own team apparently calling them force multipliers.

Either way, give them a dose of national pride, he did. It was what they came for, and he delivered. Narendra Modi in Sydney

