PTI leaders jump from the Titanic. But Imran Khan’s mantra is death on the ghulami





When the going gets tough, tough is now the official slogan of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and associates. The flight from the courthouse to avoid arrest, the leap of the Titanic as it hit the iceberg, and Alvidato’s declaration of policy and all is the culmination of the 2023 Revolutionary War. This age of Gold of tough and absolutely no talk is now being replaced by begging to the United States of America and Pakistan’s army chief.

All Pakistani leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tried to convince the world and themselves for 14 months that they were waging jihad against their political opponents, the local and international establishment. We were told it was a war between good and evil. Then everything changed. The bigger their slogan, the sooner they surrendered. After the May 9 attacks on government and military structures, 45 (and counting) PTI leaders left the party and Imran Khan. This includes some former ministers and key members of Khans kitchen cabinet. Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, Finance Minister Asad Umar relinquishing party titles, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and Minister of National Health Services Aamir Kianiare in the pool The .PTIswickets are falling like autumn leaves.

Fleeing Mujahedeen

Fawad Chaudhry who danced to the tune of hum cheen ki lenge azadi, tera baap bhi dega aza says after a few days in jail that Father’s Day is near and maybe a good time to kiss and make up with his political godfather . Shireen Mazari, who cooked up all sorts of conspiracy theories to convince Pakistanis that her leader Imran Khan was ousted from office in a regime change operation led by the US, Israel, India and 99 others, left his camp. While Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, the vilest of all these elected Khan men, had a long list of complaints against his leader who left him while he was in prison and his family faced repression. Now he is also revealing how Imran Khan sent the party workers for earlier reconnaissance to the same venues that were burnt down on May 9.

Traditional politicians from the Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and many others are proud of the prison sentences they have served, not days, but months and years in military and hybrid dictatorships. They return home with stories of suffering at the hands of the inshahi qilas state, but never abandon their parties and leaders. severe penalties, from life imprisonment to the death penalty.

It is telling how the PTI leaders who encouraged, taunted and shamed political opponents in the face of state persecution could not hold out even for 30 days. The same people who yelled azadi, worried every day, twice a day, showed a sorry-we-can’t-take-it attitude. They all suddenly realized that they are sick, that they have children, that they are old, that they only want mineral water, that they have trouble using the toilet, that they cannot live without air conditioning and that they are unfit for any form of rebellion. Perhaps Khan never told his leaders that the road to a revolution is not a bed of roses.

When Khan, as the leader of this great movement, sitting in an air-conditioned room at 18 degrees, is only interested in saving himself and his wife, why the hell will others be motivated to stay in prison? It used to be one thing to tweet and create TikToks, but those jumping ship tell us their causes aren’t tangible and, to be fair, aren’t worth it. Belief in any cause is not in their khameer or their disposition because with parties their causes also change. Who wants to fight its creators?

Considering how the PTI rose to power after being a tonga (horse cart) party, it is hardly surprising that their leader was abandoned. After 2011, the party became an overzealous reconstruction of successive ISI leaders who saw it as their own party. They had remote control of the what, where and how of PTI politics. Khan belonged to them, just like the politicians who were rented to him. Today, they are deserting the party, condemning the attacks of May 9, we advocate non-violence, we have nothing to do with the people who burned down the corps commander’s house in Lahore. The biggest lesson to be learned from the events unfolding today is that the hand that rocks the cradle can ruin your world. The history of Pakistan will show you that this is not a new lesson.

Also read: Imran Khan’s arrest in Pakistan is proof that the army has won. But silencing him won’t help the government

Taste of social boycott

In the war of stories, there is another surrender. What began with diplomat Donald Lusending a cipher to the man who proclaims hum koi ghulam hain aapke, has now ended with Khan crawling to US Congresswoman Maxine Moore Waters for help. For what? Because it creates waves in Pakistan when someone from the United States speaks. So it’s best to forget how unhappy US President Joe Biden was with Khan’s visit to Russia on the eve of the attack on Ukraine, and that an entire vote of no confidence was suppressed based on of the same plot. After calling political opponents traitors, the same plot was cited to dissolve the National Assembly on April 3. Please forget all that, because now Khan needs America. The biggest casualty here is your common sense.

Struggling to defend why PTI workers and leaders would attack army-owned homes, party leaders run, save, and dissociate themselves from Khan. The leader of the PTI wanted to annihilate his opponents with calls such that no one will marry his children and intimidates the schoolchildren of rivals. Now things have gotten to such a point that the people he calls are no longer answering and those he wants to meet are no longer interested.

A hate speech inciting violence by the leader of the Muttahida movement Qaumi Altaf Hussain, Pakistani murdabad, was enough to dismantle his entire party. PTIsend could be worse for Khan Actions speak louder than words. by tens. Being lost in oblivion is worse than banning or jail time for the PTI President.

Inspired by Donald Trump’s Capitol Hill attacks, watching the Ertugrul Ghazi series over and over again doesn’t mean you take a chance at insurrection and claim innocence once you fail. All the while, while your gullible followers languish in jail, some will even face military trials and all the wisdom left to share on Twitter Spaces is this: Mar jao, ghulami ki zindagi se maut achi. To die, death is better than to live as a slave. Till death do us part is not what the fugitive PTI leaders believe.

The author is a Pakistani journalist. His Twitter handle is @nailainayat. Views are personal.

