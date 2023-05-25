Why the Kremlin needs Erdogan to win Naharnet

When Turks go to the polls on Sunday to decide a historic presidential election, the Kremlin hopes they will hand longtime leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan a convincing victory, observers say.

The winner will leverage key areas for Moscow, such as Russia’s large-scale military campaign in Ukraine, the war in Syria and the Kremlin’s standoff with NATO.

Erdogan, 69, who has ruled Turkey for two decades, won the first round earlier in May, although polls showed him trailing 74-year-old rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

For the Kremlin, Erdogan is a well-known figure who has worked closely with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the past 20 years, while Kilicdaroglu recently criticized Moscow for interfering in the vote.

“Russia must have breathed a sigh of relief,” a Western diplomat who has worked in Turkey and Russia told AFP, discussing the May 14 first-round result.

Erdogan and Putin – although they support opposing actors in the conflicts in the Middle East and the region of the former Soviet Caucasus – have developed close ties over years of working together.

Even the Turkish leader himself hailed his “special relationship” with Putin during a recent interview with US television channel CNN.

“Russia and Turkey need each other in every possible field,” Erdogan said.

In a world where both Moscow and Ankara are skeptical of Western military, political and economic dominance, Putin and Erdogan see themselves as reliable partners.

– ‘Incredibly similar’ –

“They are incredibly similar to each other in terms of their political mentality, their style and their relationship with the outside world,” independent political analyst Arkady Dubnov told AFP.

They both “sincerely despise the liberal values ​​of the West”, he added.

Yet Putin and Erdogan have not always been in agreement, and each leader has thrown his political and military weight behind rival camps as conflicts erupt in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.

When Turkey mistakenly shot down a Russian fighter jet near the Syrian border in 2015, Putin called the incident a “stab in the back”.

Yet when Erdogan faced a coup attempt less than a year later, Putin was the first leader to offer his support in a phone call.

And despite their divergent positions, they were able to find common ground.

“There are many contradictions in their interests,” Fyodor Lukyanov, a foreign policy expert close to the Kremlin, told AFP.

“But the personal and long-standing relationship between the two leaders helps a lot,” he said.

“They are able to find a way forward on a variety of issues.”

The Western diplomat who spoke to AFP described the leaders’ relationship as pragmatic.

“They are very good at compartmentalizing: differences are put aside and they work together where their interests are aligned,” the diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

“There is no ‘bromance’ between Erdogan and Putin, it’s purely transactional,” he added.

Putin’s decision to send troops to Ukraine last year gave Turkey, a member of the NATO defense alliance, the opportunity to mediate between Western countries and an increasingly Kremlin. more isolated.

While Turkey has delivered drones to kyiv, it has refused to join sanctions against Moscow.

It has become a major alternative transit hub for heavily sanctioned Russian exports, attracting investment and buying gas at rock bottom prices.

– “Predictable” relationship –

Alongside the UN last year, Erdogan brokered the Black Sea Grains Deal that unblocked Ukrainian exports from three ports, allaying fears of a global food crisis.

But a pro-Western victory by Kilicdaroglu could threaten the established relationship, analysts say.

Kilicdaroglu can, for example, push for a thaw between NATO and Turkey, which has the alliance’s second-largest army.

In May, Kilicdaroglu accused Russia of interference in the elections. The Kremlin denied the allegations and said Moscow would maintain close ties with Ankara regardless of the outcome of the vote.

Last month, Putin praised Erdogan at the launch of Russia’s Akkuyu nuclear power plant, the first in Turkey.

The project was a “compelling example of everything you, President Erdogan, are doing for your country, for the growth of its economy, for all Turkish citizens,” Putin said.

“Putin has always been known for his loyalty … to those who act the same way towards him and towards Russia,” Lukyanov said.

“It’s not so much about Erdogan as about the fact that predictable relations with Turkey are extremely necessary now.”