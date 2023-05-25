Donald Trump responds to Ron DeSantis presidential campaign launch with rocket crash videos and fake Twitter Space | American News





Donald Trump has responded to Ron DeSantis’ ill-fated presidential campaign launch with fake videos of a crashing rocket and a Twitter Space parody featuring Hitler, the Devil and the FBI.

Mr Trump, 76, mocked his Republican rival’s online chat with Twitter founder Elon Musk by posting a series of doctored clips to his Truth Social and Instagram pages.

The former poked fun at the failed launch of Mr Musk’s SpaceX Starship rocket, which exploded minutes after its test flight in Texas last month.

Mr Trump’s message featured a rocket with the words “Ron 2024” on it, launching and exploding rapidly.

Another clip featured an imaginary Twitter space, similar to the one Mr. DeSantis, 44, and the Twitter founder used on Wednesday.

He watched the Florida governor and presidential hopeful grow increasingly impatient as other users interrupted him.

The icon portraying liberal philanthropist George Soros was heard repeatedly coughing and unable to get the technology to work before the ‘FBI account’ mistakenly said, ‘So how are we going to take down Trump you guys?’

The Mr Musks icon then said: ‘FBI, this is not a private call.’

Hitler and a devil appear and homophobic slurs are heard, before Mr DeSantis shouts: ‘I’m running for the fucking president, okay?’

Mr Trump then cuts everyone off, referring to himself as “the real president”.

He says he will “kick the devil’s ass very soon” and threatens World Economic Forum Chairman Klaus Schwab and Mr Soros to “put you both in jail”.

“Ron DeSanctimonious can kiss my big presidential a** of 2024. Baby Trump 2024, let’s go!”, He signs.

Biden says ‘his link is working’

Mr. Trump was not alone in mocking the campaign launch.

President Joe Biden’s team tweeted: “Like my policies, this link works.”

Meanwhile, Trump campaign spokesman Steve Cheung said, “Glitchy. Technical issues. Uncomfortable silences. Complete launch failure. And that’s just the candidate.”

The 26-minute audio was repeatedly cut out as the half-million people tuned in were unable to understand what Mr DeSantis was saying.

It was described as a “Twitter advertisement” by some of his rivals, while his team tried to pass it off as “breaking the internet”.

Mr Trump, who is still banned from Twitter, commented on Truth Social: “Wow! DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster. BEWARE!!

“I know Ron. The way he managed his announcement, he will manage the country!

Read more: Analysis: Did the launch hint at an incompetent candidate from the start? Explanation: Five things to know about Ron DeSantis

More videos followed, with a voice asking voters “why should we settle for Trump imposters?” and accusing Mr. DeSantis “of attacking the very man who saved his career”.

Fake footage later showed the Governor of Florida showing a child one of Mr Trump’s signatures “Make America Great Again!” placards.

Mr. DeSantis is casting himself as a younger, more eligible alternative to the former president, who endorsed him for his current gubernatorial post.

He joins former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina senator Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson – all of whom have previously said.

Mr Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, is expected to announce his candidacy soon.

In Florida, Mr. DeSantis passed several so-called anti-revival laws, such as the much-criticized “don’t say gay” bill and a ban on abortions after six weeks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/donald-trump-responds-to-ron-desantis-presidential-campaign-launch-with-videos-of-rocket-crashing-and-fake-twitter-space-12888886 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos