Boris Johnson’s aide joked about launching a drone strike on Sue Gray





Boris Johnson’s former top doctor has joked about launching a drone strike on Sue Gray in a bid to calm the ‘hysterical’ former PM. Guto Harri said things “came to a head” the night before the senior civil servant was due to release her long-awaited report into the partygate affair. In her new podcast, Unprecedented, Harri said Johnson called Gray ‘the psychopath’ or ‘the total psychopath’ as ​​she investigated anti-lockdown parties in Downing Street. The day before his report, Harri said: “There were only a handful of us in the room, I think four or five speechwriters, helping to craft what [Johnson] was literally going to tell Parliament, a couple of private secretaries to check everything, and me. “And we were struggling to make any progress because he was getting angrier and swearing and uncharacteristically upset the more he thought about the impact of that and what Sue Gray had done in her position as Prime Minister. “And at a time when he was literally hysterical, I think in the old days we would have recommended a slap in the face or a bucket of water thrown at someone, and all I could think of was ‘Look, Boris. Boris, Look at me. Look at me. Here’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to order a drone strike. We’re going to take him out. We’re going to take out Sue Gray. But now, now, in this very moment, you have to finish a speech. that you are delivering in Parliament tomorrow”. And your political career depends on this speech. So if you don’t mind, we’ll sit down and finish it.” “And I think, as crazy as it is and just to point out, I wasn’t serious about recommending this course of action, it was the closest thing I could think of to slap. “It worked. We sat down, we finished the speech in 10 minutes flat and the next day he had him face the parliamentary music.” Johnson this week accused the Cabinet Office of ‘politically motivated seamstress’ after he was referred to police over entries in his diary relating to visits to No10 and Checkers by family and friends during the lockdown. It also emerged that the public Covid inquiry went to war with the Cabinet Office over its refusal to forward WhatsApp messages between Johnson and other high profile political figures during the pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/boris-johnson-aide-joked-of-launching-drone-strike-on-sue-gray_uk_646f1b05e4b0047ed779a11b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos