Welcome to Wednesday, when Russia claims it killed 70 assailants in the Belgorod cross-border raid while Kiev denies involvement, Indias Narendra Modi gets rock star treatment in Australia, and the Emperors latest watch breaks an auction record. Meanwhile, Basile Dekonink in the French daily The echoes reports from the once neglected Greek port of Alexandroupoli, which has become a new strategic center since the start of the war in Ukraine.

7 THINGS TO KNOW NOW

Fallout from the Belgorod cross-border raid: Russia claims to have killed 70 attackers and beaten down several drones in response to a brazen two-day attack in Belgorod from across the border in Ukraine. kyiv denied involvement in the attack and a Russian anti-government brigade claimed responsibility. The United States insisted on take this distance of any involvement in the attack, which could require Russian troops to be diverted from the front lines. Australia and India sign migration agreement: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his counterpart Anthony Albanese in Sydney, where they announced a migration agreement strengthen two-way mobility and economic cooperation between countries. Modi was welcomed as patron by Albanese at a public event filled mostly with people from the Indian diaspora in Australia. DeSantis will announce his US presidential bid on Twitter: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially announce his run for the 2024 presidential campaign on Twitter’s audio platform on Wednesday, during a live event hosted by Twitter boss Elon Musk. Deadly fire at a school in French Guiana started by a student Police say Mondays are deadly dorm fire in Guyana was started by a student, apparently angry that school authorities confiscated her phone. The student was not injured in the fire, which called 19 children and injured dozens. Rocket company Virgin Orbit shuts down: Company of Sir Richard Branson Virgin Orbit officially closed Wednesday, after filing for bankruptcy last month. Since the company’s failed attempt on the first-ever satellite mission launched from UK soil, Virgin Orbit has sold its converted Boeing 747 and properties for a fraction of its value, and will lay off much of its staff. Seven arrested for racism against Vinicius: Spain has arrested seven Valencia fans for alleged racist abuse against footballer Vinicius Junior. The Real Madrid player was branded an ape and other racial epithets during Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Valencia. Baby moose in jam: A video has gone viral of a baby moose in British Columbia, Canada, who was unable to follow its mother through a highway divider, causing a traffic jam.

COVER PAGE

Based in Barcelona the vanguard dedicates its first page to the new record census of the Spanish population, recorded by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) in the first quarter of 2023. For the first time, the country has more than 48 million inhabitants, or 48,196,693 Exactly. This increase, mainly driven by immigration, includes the arrival of 150,000 foreigners on Spanish soil, a significant boost to the population while the country’s birth rate remains one of the lowest in the world.

# BY NUMBERS

$6.2 million The Patek Philippe Ref 96 Quantieme Lune watch once owned by Aisin-Gioro Puyi, the last emperor of China’s Qing dynasty who died in 1967, sold at auction for a record HK$49 million, or $6.2 million . This is the highest selling price for an Emperors watch, with the winning bid coming from an Asian collector.

STORY OF THE DAY

Alexandroupoli, how the Ukrainian war turned this sleepy Greek port into a geopolitical hub Once neglected, this small port in Thrace, in northeastern Greece, has become a strategic hub for transporting men and weapons to the shores of the Black Sea. Driven by ambitious infrastructure and gas projects, the region dreams of becoming an alternative to the Bosphorus Strait, reports Basile Dekonink in the French daily The echoes . If you look north from Alexandroupoli, along the Evros river, you can see a corridor. A corridor for trade, for the transport of goods and people to the heart of the Balkans and, a little further, to Ukraine”, explains the CEO of the port, Konstantinos Chatzikonstantinou. According to him, the sudden interest in this small town of 70,000 inhabitants is explained by “geography, geography and geography”. In 2023, in a Europe fractured by a war on its eastern flank, Alexandroupoli offers, by sea, strategic access to the heart of the Old Continent. Alexandroupoli has been, along with the Souda air base, the cornerstone of the American presence in Greece: between 2019 and the end of 2021, 117,000 tons of American military equipment passed through the port, including 70 aircraft and 165 armored vehicles. In the summer of 2022 alone, 2,400 “pieces”, a term used by the US military to refer to vehicles, weapons and ammunition, were transported, a record for Alexandroupoli. Everything is done to increase the logistical possibilities of Alexandroupoli. The EU recently included it in the trans-European transport network, a community program aimed at linking the nerve centers of the continent: a first project worth 35 million has been launched to deepen the port, buy cranes, build a bypass and new warehouses. Learn more about worldcrunch.com

It is obvious that there is no victory for the poor Ukrainians on the battlefield. Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn said Ukrainian troops are little chance of winning the war and called for a diplomatic resolution. The right-wing leader said the Russian invasion was the result of failed diplomacy and that a deal between the United States and Russia was the only way out. Since the start of the war, Hungary has refused to break ties with Moscow and did not support European sanctions against Russia or aid sent to Ukraine.

Newsletter by Yannick Champion-Osselin, Chlo Touchard, Laure Gautherin, Anne-Sophie Goninet and Marine Bguin