Donald Trump is very likely to be the Republican nominee





A glitch-ridden conversation with Elon Musk, live on Twitter, is an unconventional way to kick off a presidential campaign. But with the entry of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the race for the Republican nomination is now well and truly on. The first states will not vote until January. Primaries are difficult to predict, as it is expensive to conduct enough high-quality polls of primary voters in key states. But, with that disclaimer over, one candidate has a huge, perhaps insurmountable, lead: Donald Trump. Mr. Trump therefore has a real chance of becoming the next president of the Americas. Betting markets put his odds of returning to the White House at one in three.

If you decided to pay less attention to Mr. Trump after his defeat in 2020, to preserve your sanity, you may be wondering how this can be the case. Parties usually don’t stick to the losers. Mr. Trump led Republicans to defeats in the 2018 midterm elections and the 2020 presidential elections. After encouraging his supporters to stop the theft, some of them stormed into Congress, resulting in that one police officer died of a stroke and four committed suicide. He has since also been convicted of sexual assault. Would the Republican Party really nominate him again?

Yes, it probably would. In 2016 and 2020, it made sense to view the Trump move as a hostile takeover of the party. In 2023, this is no longer the case. He is the favorite because a large part of the Republicans like him very much. His supporters have had their hands on the Republican National Committee for six years now. More than half of the Republicans in the House of Representatives were elected for the first time since 2016, and therefore under the banner of Mr. Trump. Almost every Republican in the House and Senate who refused to make peace with him has opted out or retired. Of the ten members of the House who voted to impeach Mr. Trump in January 2021, only two are still there. They are outnumbered in their own caucus by more than 100 to 1.

Mr. Trump’s campaign is also better organized than in 2016 or 2020. Our analysis of the primaries shows how tough he will be to beat. He has an astonishing lead: A poll for The Economist by YouGov suggests that Republican primary voters favor Mr. Trump over Mr. DeSantis by 33 percentage points. He also has a big lead in endorsements from elected Republicans, which is usually a good predictor of what’s to come. In 2016, the last time Mr Trump contested a primary, he won the first primaries with far less support than he has now.

There are still Republican voters who would like an alternative. His 58% poll share means almost half of primary voters must be open to choosing someone else. Yet the difficulties of coordinating the opposition to Mr. Trump are daunting. People close to the Trump campaign say privately that the more candidates that enter the primary, splitting the field, the better for their candidate. Some big donors give money to non-Trump candidates on the condition that they drop out after South Carolina, an early primary, if told to do so. The idea is to create unity around a single non-Trump candidate, much like establishment Democrats united around Joe Biden in 2020 to stop Bernie Sanders, a leftist. However, behind-the-scenes maneuvers by party bigwigs are less likely to work against Mr. Trump, for the simple reason that he is the Republican establishment.

The way the primary calendar and the ongoing court cases against Mr. Trump intersect is nightmarish. His trial for tampering with records in New York will begin shortly after Super Tuesday, when more than a dozen states vote. Neither this case nor any of the other investigations he faces are likely to be resolved by the end of the primaries. It is therefore possible that the candidate of one of the two major parties may be the subject of criminal proceedings while he is on the ballot. America has had badly behaved presidents before. There has never been anyone who is also the accused in a criminal trial.

You might think that at this point voters would abandon Mr. Trump in large numbers. Maybe. But when, earlier this year, a jury found he had sexually abused a woman 30 years ago, the verdict had no measurable effect on his poll results. It turns out Mr. Trump is adept at persuading Republican voters that he is the real victim. Democrats and many of Americas allies think Mr. Trump is a threat to democracy (as does this newspaper). His campaign is already turning that accusation against the accuser: The 2024 election, a recent Trump campaign email announced, will determine whether we can keep our Republic or whether America has succumbed to the dark forces of tyranny. Those who accept that these are the stakes will likely overlook Mr. Trump’s myriad and obvious flaws.

Imagine, then, that it’s November 2024 and Mr. Trump and President Biden have a rematch, the first since Dwight Eisenhower beat Adlai Stevenson in the 1950s. Could Mr. Trump win?

The general elections will surely be close. The Electoral College gives Republicans a slight advantage. The most recent landslide was 40 years ago. America has since become politically evenly divided and calcified because voters rarely switch sides. Mr. Biden has some underrated assets, but he’s not great. If the country went into a recession, Mr. Trump’s chances would increase. Some post-primary tactics discussed were intended to stop him, such as the candidacy of a third-party candidate, who smelt of desperation: they could easily backfire and spur him on further.

Prima Donald

All of this means that you should take seriously the possibility that the next president of the Americas is someone who will divide the West and delight Vladimir Putin; who accepts election results only if he wins; who calls the thugs who broke into the Capitol on January 6, 2021 as martyrs and wants to forgive them; who offered to default on the national debt to spite Mr. Biden; and who is the subject of multiple investigations for violation of the criminal law, to add to his civil criminal record for sexual assault. Anyone who cares about America, democracy, conservatism or decency should hope that Mr. DeSantis or any of the other non-Trump Republican candidates can defy the odds and beat him.

