khan: Imran Khan urges Supreme Court justices to save democracy in Pakistan, says ‘you are our last hope’





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called on Supreme Court justices to save democracy in Pakistan, saying “you are our last hope”, amid a possible ban on his political party following attacks by his supporters against military installations. In an address to the nation via social media, Khan, 70, also said a massive crackdown on his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf is underway and the regime has “imprisoned all leaders and even those who aren’t even part of the party.”

“You are our last hope,” Khan said, referring to the highest court.

“Supreme Court justices, the nation is watching you and your unity is very important to the public. It is up to you now to save this country and stand up for it because Pakistan is becoming a banana republic” , urged Khan, in the middle reports that the internet connection of his residence in Zaman Park has been cut. Khan, who is facing heat following widespread violence from his supporters earlier this month, also offered to hold a dialogue and said he is ready to form a committee for talks with “whoever is in power today. “.

“I’m on this committee and I’m saying two things: if they tell the committee that they have a solution and the country can run better without me. Or if they tell the committee what benefit Pakistan will get from holding election in October. Convince us on these two things,” he said, adding that he would announce the committee tomorrow.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers. Members of his party vandalized a dozen military installations, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The army headquarters in Rawalpindi was also attacked by mobs for the first time. Police raise the death toll in violent clashes to 10.

“They took advantage of the arson attack on the Lahore Corps Commander’s house and used it to suppress the PTI…a crackdown that has never been seen in the history of the country,” Khan said. . He claimed that the authorities had imprisoned the entire leadership of his party and even those who were not even part of it. “There’s only one way out, let them say the magic words of ‘I’m quitting PTI’…is that a joke?” Khan asked.

Feeling the heat of the legal proceedings, several PTI leaders left the party, including the liberal-minded former human rights minister Shireen Mazari and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Khan said Mazari’s departure from politics was not just a loss for his party but for the whole country and its democracy.

“Right now more than 10,000 of our workers are in prison,” Khan said, adding that they are treated as if they were foreign enemies of the country, but even then POWs have rights.

Khan said his supporters are now afraid to come to the media, fearing they will be arrested and thrown in jail.

“I told my people to hide. I tell my employees and my leaders that there is no need for you to go out. Don’t stay at home, hide,” Khan said.

Khan said this oppression will not eliminate his party but will actually increase its popularity.

“The way they grab their necks and force them out of the PTI. You weren’t born for this…when the nation bows its head in fear, those nations die,” he said.

“I sit prepared for them, whenever they come for me. I’m prepared every day,” he added.

His remarks came hours after Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the government was considering a possible ban on Khan’s party following attacks by his supporters on military installations.

“A decision (to ban the PTI) has not yet been made, but a review is surely underway,” Asif told reporters.

He, however, said the issue would be sent back to parliament for approval if the government finally decides to ban the former ruling party.

He also criticized Khan for failing to condemn attacks on military installations.

“So far he (Imran) has not condemned [the violence] in clear terms. He said he didn’t know he was [in custody]. He had his phone […] he reiterated that this reaction was expected and will happen again if arrested,” Asif said.

Asif claimed that the vandalism of military installations across the country on May 9 were “coordinated attacks” planned by Khan.

“There’s a lot of evidence and their people are thinking they were told about it beforehand,” he said. “I feel like his year-long struggle…all his plans fell through and this was his last action against the armed forces.”

However, the head of the PTI, lawyer Ali Zafar, said the party would challenge the ban in court because a political party cannot be banned. He told the media that when a ban was imposed on Jamaat-i-Islami in the 1960s, it was overturned by then-Chief Justice Alvin Robert Cornelius.

“Efforts were made to ban the Jamaat-i-Islami a long time ago. The SC had said that you cannot ban a political party and everyone has the right to form a political party,” Zafar said.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him because of its independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

