How Indonesian President Joko Widodo rejuvenated dependency theory – The Diplomat
During the sixth session of the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan on May 21, Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo underline the right of every country to development, which must be respected. Within this framework, the countries of the South should be allowed to export more than just raw materials, moving away from the practices of the colonial era.
As Indonesia gradually reduces its dependence on raw material exports, it remains open to fair and mutually beneficial cooperation in other forms. Jokowi hoped the G-7 countries could become partners in Indonesia’s downstream industry.
Indeed, Indonesia has tried to industrialize downstream by banning exports and requiring the domestic processing of certain raw materials, starting with nickel ore. The policy was disputed by the European Union. Besides France, Germany and Italy as EU member states, the other G-7 countries (Canada, Japan, UK and US) are among the 15 third parties supporting the EU. EU in its pursuit.
Last year, the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled that Indonesia’s export ban and domestic processing requirement violated multilateral trade agreements. Subsequently, Indonesia appealed the decision to the WTO Appellate Body. Meanwhile, Jokowi announced Indonesia’s plan to ban exports of other raw materials such as tin, bauxite and copper.
Through export bans and domestic processing requirements, Indonesia under the Jokowi regime appears to be rejuvenating the dependency theory that emerged in the 1950s and 1960s. Pioneered by Argentinian economist Ral Prebisch, the theory has studied underdevelopment with an emphasis on how constraints imposed by the global political and economic system have triggered flows of resources from poorer to richer countries.
the work of Prebisch, The economic development of Latin America and its main problems, explored how Latin America’s economic development was hampered by its dependence on commodity exports, which were vulnerable to price fluctuations. He advised Latin American countries to industrialize and diversify their economies to reduce dependency and promote growth.
The theory assumes that underdevelopment stems from the peripheral position of the countries of the South within the world system, mainly created by the countries of the center of the North. Countries classified as peripheral employed unskilled labor and provided raw materials to core countries to facilitate the production of higher value-added goods. Such a system has led to the dependence of the countries of the South on the North, creating a structural imbalance that perpetuates the underdevelopment of the former while enriching the latter.
The theory presented empirical evidence from the Latin American region to validate its periphery-center dichotomy hypothesis. Conversely, in the 1980s, certain Asian countries, such as South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore, managed to get out of the dichotomy and transformed themselves into new industrialized countries. They succeeded by taking advantage of skilled labor and entrepreneurship in the absence of abundant natural resources.
Since then, the relevance of dependency theory has faded with the wave of globalization. Peripheral countries have better access to foreign capital, technology transfer and participation in global value chains, which can potentially help them escape the cycle of dependency.
While globalization has challenged the fundamental assumptions of dependency theory, certain aspects of the theory are still useful for understanding global inequalities and the dynamics between developed and developing countries. In particular, the theory remains relevant to the development trajectory of resource-rich countries like Indonesia.
The theory suggests that underdeveloped countries rich in natural resources can become trapped in a cycle of exporting low-value raw materials. They find it difficult to accumulate capital and invest in industrialization due to low incomes generated from commodity exports, leading to persistent underdevelopment.
From 1950 to 2020, Indonesia relied heavily on low value-added commodity exports, including raw minerals. This made the country vulnerable to price fluctuations in the world market and prevented the Indonesian economy from unlocking its potential for better growth. Dependence on natural resources has limited the country’s ability to move up value chains and industrialize, trapping Indonesia in persistent underdevelopment.
Jokowis’ remarks at the G-7 summit align to some extent with the tenets espoused by dependency theory. He referred to the countries of the South and underlined the right to development and the need to add value to natural resources, echoing the fundamental principles of dependency theory.
Jokowi tackled Indonesia’s persistent underdevelopment by rejecting the outdated model of relying heavily on commodity exports and shifting to exporting higher value-added mineral products. To this end, he stressed the importance of fair and mutually beneficial cooperation, which echoes critical theories of unequal exchange.
To address the structural imbalances depicted by the dependency theory, Jokowi called on G-7 countries to become development partners and provide capital to invest in Indonesia’s downstream industry. Yet these northern countries might still be cautious about responding to the invitation if Indonesia insists on a policy that disrupts global value chains. It is a vicious circle in the rejuvenation of dependency theory.
