Pro-Kurdish party retains faith in rival Erdogan





Challenger still trails divisive Turkish president ahead of second round



Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s alliance with a far-right party has alarmed Turkey’s Kurds. (Photo: AFP) ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party decided on Thursday to continue backing the main opposition leader despite his overtures to far-right parties ahead of the historic presidential run-off this weekend. Secular candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu alarmed his leftist Kurdish supporters by starting to woo staunchly nationalist voters after losing to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the first round on May 14. Kilicdaroglu turned in the best opposition performance of Erdogan’s two-decade era in what is widely regarded as Turkey’s most important election of its post-Ottoman era. But the 74-year-old still takes part in Turkey’s first second round on Sunday, trailing the outgoing conservative by nearly five points. The pro-Kurdish HDP party and its Green allies – the third largest electoral bloc in the new parliament – expressed particular concern when Kilicdaroglu teamed up with a far-right fringe group this week. Kilicdaroglu also unsuccessfully courted the endorsement of Sinan Ogan – an ultra-nationalist who finished a distant third in presidential polls and threw his support behind Erdogan on Monday. Turkish media reported that some HDP members wanted to call for a boycott of the second round to protest Kilicdaroglu’s tactics. But HDP co-leader Pervin Buldan told reporters that staying away from the polls would only help Erdogan secure another five-year term. “Erdogan is not an option for us,” Buldan said. “On May 28, we will finish the job we left unfinished on May 14. In the face of those who try to prevent this demand for change, we will definitely go to the polls.” Nationalist push Kilicdaroglu’s more overtly nationalist tone contrasts sharply with the inclusive campaign he waged in the first round. The former official tried to focus on healing Turkey’s social divisions and pledged to defend Kurdish interests. The long-suppressed group represents up to a fifth of Turkey’s 85 million people and plays a significant role in a particularly close election. They largely backed Erdogan when he and his Islamic-rooted party lifted some of the social and linguistic restrictions imposed on Kurds by staunchly secular governments over the past century. But they backfired when Erdogan broke off peace talks with Kurdish insurgency leaders and unleashed a sweeping crackdown following a failed coup in 2016. Right-wing and nationalist parties emerged as big winners in parallel parliamentary elections this month. Kilicdaroglu has begun pledging to fight “terrorism” – a Turkish euphemism for Kurdish groups that have been waging a bloody struggle for greater autonomy since the 1980s. He also promised to immediately deport millions of Syrian and other migrants who have settled in Turkey since Erdogan came to power in 2003. Buldan strongly criticized Kilicdaroglu’s new approach. “It’s wrong to score political points on immigrants or refugees,” Buldan said. “We will not reverse our position under any circumstances.” But she added that her main goal on Sunday was to end Erdogan’s “one man rule”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bangkokpost.com/world/2578436/pro-kurdish-party-keeps-faith-in-erdogan-rival The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos