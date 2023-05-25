The history of India in the Modi style

Among the myriad things going viral on social media, a video made the rounds that grabbed global attention, in which the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, in an emotional gesture, touched the feet of Narendra Modi. Papua New Guinea’s eighth Prime Minister made an exception for Prime Minister Modi and did not do the same for any other leader in the world. It would be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to PNG. According to a government statement, PNG Prime Minister James Marape, in a special gesture, received Modi at the airport. “A 19-gun salute and a guard of honor were bestowed on Prime Minister Modi,” the statement said, adding that the visit underscored India’s close friendship with Pacific island countries. The visit also comes at a time of growing Chinese hegemony in the region. India views its appointment with the 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) as part of its Act East policy.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Narendra Modi is perhaps the first Prime Minister to globally manifest Indias Amrit Kaal conception. India’s growing global stature has, as expected, not held up well against major Western nations. As the civilizational and nationalist aspirations of nations awaken with Narendra Modi as the vanguard, a torrent of concerted efforts to destabilize the nation has been demonstrated. As tens of thousands of members of the Indian diaspora gathered in Sydney Stadium for Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ majestic event, his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese thundered at the event, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ‘The Boss'”.

While India officially took over the G20 presidency on December 1, it also assumed the rotating chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on September 16. The G20 is a major forum for international economic cooperation of the world’s most prosperous countries. Taking over the chairmanship of that influential bloc of the current presidency, Indonesia, India was expected to hold around 200 meetings covering 32 different sectors in 55 locations across the country. Together, the influential G20 bloc accounts for 85% of global GDP, more than 75% of global trade and two-thirds of the world’s population. Moreover, the SCO, known as the “platform of disagreement”, represents 30% of the world’s GDP and 40% of the world’s population. In an op-ed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he wrote that India’s G20 agenda would be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive, listing terrorism, climate change and pandemics as the three biggest challenges. which can be fought better together. He observes that “India’s G20 Presidency should work for the good of humanity as a whole.

India and the Pacific Islands

India has maintained a strong and mutually beneficial friendship with Pacific island countries, symbolizing its commitment to regional cooperation and solidarity. This partnership is rooted in shared values ​​of democracy, peace and sustainable development. India’s engagement with Pacific island countries encompasses a wide range of areas, including political dialogue, economic cooperation, cultural exchanges and capacity building.

Through diplomatic initiatives such as the Forum for India-Pacific Island Cooperation (FIPIC), India has provided a platform for dialogue and collaboration. The cooperation extends to various sectors, including renewable energy, health, education, maritime security and climate change. India has offered scholarships and training programs to Pacific Islanders, improving their skills and fostering interpersonal relationships. India’s assistance in infrastructure development and connectivity projects has further deepened its friendship with Pacific island countries. India’s commitment to sustainable development matches the aspirations of these nations, which are vulnerable to climate change and natural disasters.

Overall, India's friendship with Pacific island countries is characterized by respect, solidarity and a shared vision of a prosperous and inclusive future. India's cooperation with Pacific island nations exemplifies the spirit of South-South cooperation and underscores India's commitment to fostering regional partnerships and global harmony. Without a stretch of the imagination, the BBC documentary, the anti-Hindu attacks, the constant anti-Indian global media coverage and the Hindenberg report seem like coincidences, but they are a concerted effort of a conspiracy wider to denigrate India's rising point under the wise leadership of PM Modi in the world league.

India’s presidency of the two forums offers India the best opportunity to broker peace in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, steering the talks in the direction it prefers. The resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict can bolster India’s credentials on the world stage and open the glittering path for it to a permanent seat on the UNSC council. Shaping new paradigms for leadership in global affairs, New Delhi will be the capital of global diplomacy. Additionally, India recently overtook the UK to become the world’s fifth largest economy. In the International Monetary Fund’s recent World Economic Outlook report, India retained its ‘bright spot’ crown, predicting a growth rate of 6.1% for the Indian economy in the next fiscal year. from April 2023 to March 2024 and 6.8% percent in the following fiscal year, ahead of many advanced economies. India remains a beacon of hope. “Combined with China, it will account for half of global growth this year, compared to only a tenth for the United States and the euro zone combined,” wrote Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, an IMF official, in a blog accompanying the update of the World Economic Outlook, a quarterly report. Suffice it to say, with Modi being the vanguard of Indian history on a global stage, Bharat has come of age!

The author is a freelance journalist and columnist. He tweets with @pokharnaprince. The opinions expressed are personal.

