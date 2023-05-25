Pakistan: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan added to no-fly list





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been added to the no-fly list, Pakistani media reported Thursday citing sources. The Pakistan Daily tweeted citing sources. The Pakistan Daily is a digital news portal in Pakistan that mainly reports political updates from Pakistan. However, there has been no official confirmation of Imran Khan’s addition to the no-fly list. that the government is considering imposing a ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following the incidents on May 9, Dawn reported. yet, but a review is surely ongoing.” He called the vandalism of military installations across Pakistan on May 9 “coordinated attacks” planned by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, according to Dawn. Earlier, Dawn reported that the police department had sent the names of 245 PTI activists, including three former members of the provincial assembly, to the federal government for inclusion on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), to prevent them from leaving the country., and handed over the names of 245 PTI activists detained by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).The remaining 74 have not yet been arrested.Dawn is one of Pakistan’s leading media that reports on national issues and internationals linked to Pakistan. Dawn had reported that on Tuesday, Lahore police requested the inclusion of 746 PTI leaders in the no-fly list, in a bid to impose a month-long restriction on their travels to After the request made by the Rawalpindi Police, the total number of PTI activists who could be listed is 991. Under the PNIL, persons on the wanted list police are barred from leaving the country for 30 days, Dawn wrote. citing a senior police official After reviewing the cases of those arrested, police have finalized the names of 245 people detained during and after the May 9 violence. These names were then sent to the FIA ​​to restrict their movement by air, land or sea. Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, who was previously arrested and later released; and Umar Tanveer Butt, Dawn reported. According to information provided to the Federal Government, it was revealed that 31 suspects had been arrested by RA Bazar police in connection with the attack on GHQ, while 27 other people wanted by police are still at large, Dawn reported. The temporary travel restrictions were proposed by police after identifying PTI supporters involved in violent protests through video clips, CCTV footage, intelligence and geofences. Under the supervision of Municipal Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, the police investigation team arrested 104 suspects in connection with the GHQ attack case, and ID parades for 23 people have been completed. In this regard, the police have also requested the Punjab Home Affairs Department to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the terrorism-related cases registered under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA ). A police crackdown is underway to apprehend the suspects. sought in these cases. In the meantime, the officers said that two separate police teams, each overseen by a Superintendent of Police, have been formed to apprehend the PTI Punjab and KP leaders and militants. They added that Punjab and KP police were being contacted to help arrest those wanted by the capital’s police in connection with these cases, Dawn reported. However, comments received from KP police were not encouraging, officers said. They explained that police in the capital have received a response indicating that they are likely to encounter significant resistance during house searches for arrests, as it goes against the local culture for foreigners to enter. at their home. The police in the capital also asked the Ministry of Interior to put the names of the PTI leaders registered in the PNIL and the Exit Control List (ECL), who are still at large in the context of the cases registered against them. for violence in May 2022 and 2023.

