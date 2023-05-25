Donald Trump takes pictures of Ron DeSantis on launch day





Donald Trump welcomes Ron DeSantis to the 2024 presidential race by warming up to a series of familiar denunciations from the governor of Florida.

As usual, Trump is dropping the bombs on his Truth Social platform.

Among the successes: a reminder of its landmark endorsement in 2018.

“Look, Rob DeSanctimonious came to me for help. He was losing badly, by 31 points, to popular agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam. He was about to drop out of the race. Ran a terrible campaign! Trump has supported.

“Ron told me he had one last chance, my support and endorsement, which Putnam and everyone else wanted as well. I gave it to Ron and the race was over. Within a day he went from big losses to big gains. With 3 BIG TRUMP RALLIES, he WON THE GENERAL ELECTION in an upset. DISFAITHFUL!!!”

Trump has also warmed to criticism of DeSantis’ policy stances while in Congress the past decade.

“Ron DeSanctus can’t win the general election (or get the nomination) because he VOTED TO CANCEL SOCIAL SECURITY, EVEN WANT TO RAISE THE MINIMUM AGE TO 70 (or more!), VOTED FOR INSURANCE SERIOUSLY INJURED MEDICAL, FIGHTED HARD AND VOTED FOR 23% TAX ON ALL SALES TAX,” the former president said.

“He was, and is, a follower of the horrible RINO Paul Ryan, and others too numerous to mention,” Trump added. “Furthermore, he is in desperate need of a personality transplant and as far as I know they are not medically available yet. A disloyal person!

For the sake of variety, Trump also sued super PAC founder Never Back Down, who backs DeSantis.

“A man by the name of Ken Cuccinelli, who failed miserably in his run for governor of Virginia and then in his campaign for Ted Cruz against me, worked for the Trump administration on the border, but was simply not not as good as some of the other people I had worked on border security,” Trump claimed.

“He wasn’t going anywhere with us, so now he’s working for DeSanctimonious, supposedly earning big as a globalist, and ripping ‘TRUMP’ on Globalist FoxNews. Well, another bites the dust!

