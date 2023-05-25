Xi Jinping promises Russia ‘firm support’ in ‘fundamental interests’





Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday he would support Russia’s “core interests” in the face of the Kremlin’s growing dependence on Beijing. Relations between the countries have deepened during the 15-month invasion of Ukraine by President Vladimir Putin, amid the isolation Russians suffer from the West.

Longest battle: What are the next steps for Russia after so much bloodshed in Bakhmut?

Xi's comment was made to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who has been visiting Russia since Monday. For him, according to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi also appealed to Russia to help strengthen ties between nations in multilateral forums, given China's intentions to confront the hegemonic world order and the rise of Beijing. China is willing to work with Russia to continue to support each other on issues of fundamental concern, as well as to strengthen cooperation in multilateral arenas, Xi told the prime minister, Russia's top official in travel to the neighboring country since the start of the war. on February 24.

Advertisement Xinjiang for export: discover the province that opposed China to the West The Chinese leader cited the United Nations (UN) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as two possible forums where cooperation could be more intense. The SCO is a political, economic and security group that aims to strengthen the existence of a “multipolar order”, without the hegemony of the West beyond the two nations, also includes India, Pakistan , Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan. And also: The attacks in the Belgorod region on the border between Russia and Ukraine It was on the sidelines of last September’s group meeting in Uzbekistan that Xi and Putin had their first face-to-face meeting since they met in the days leading up to the outbreak of war on February 24 and entered into a “borderless” partnership. Last year, however, the Kremlin itself acknowledged that the allied country had “concerns” about the offensive. During the meeting with Mishustin in Moscow, just over two months after Xi traveled to the Kremlin in person to meet ‘dear friend’ Putin, the Chinese president also spoke about the Group of 20 (G20) and the bloc. Brics which brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Brasilia is next in line for the rotating presidency of the two. Center : Paramilitary buildup in Ukraine war challenges Kyiv, Moscow and a chance for peace Mishustin echoed his interlocutor’s sentiment, saying that Russia is “ready to work with China to promote the process of multipolarization and consolidate the world order based on international law.” The prime minister arrived in China on Monday and the next day attended an economic forum in Shanghai. On Wednesday, he traveled to Beijing, where, in addition to Xi, he met his Chinese counterpart, Li Qiang. Along with Li, the Russian politician stressed that “Russia-China relations have reached an unprecedented level.” After a welcoming ceremony in the Great Hall of the People, he said: [As relaes] are characterized by mutual respect for each other’s interests, the willingness to respond together to the challenges of greater unrest on the international scene and the pressure of illegitimate sanctions from the West as a whole, said the Prime Minister, target Western sanctions. China adopted a position of neutrality from the start of the invasion, refraining from condemning it in the UN General Assembly and avoiding calling it a war. On the first anniversary of the war, February 24 this year, they presented their 12-point peace plan which calls for a ceasefire, declares the defense of territorial integrity without specifying how and offers benefits to Russia. Although they don’t supply arms or military aid, the Chinese are Moscow’s main trading partners, ties that have grown stronger over the past year and helped Moscow avoid some of the impact of the Western sanctions aimed at undermining its ability to fund war. The trade flow between the countries was 190 billion US dollars in 2022 (991.2 billion reais), according to China customs. On Tuesday, Li said that in the first four months of this year, trade reached 70 billion US dollars (350 billion reais), up 40 percent from the same period last year. ‘Search ptic’: Russia celebrates fall of Bakhmut but Ukraine says fighting continues Fuel purchases, in particular, have seen significant growth: Russia has more than doubled the liquefied petroleum transported by rail to China, amid its attempts to diversify the buyer base reduced by Western sanctions, according to a Reuters analysis. Sales through the Poder da Siberia pipeline have increased by at least 50%. On Tuesday, Alexander Novak, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, told the Shanghai forum that Russia’s energy supply to China will increase by almost 40% in 2023. For Ryan Hass, an analyst at the Brookings Institute, the leaders of Russia and China will become “closer because of the grievances and worries that [por terem] common goals”. See it on five maps: What are the possible paths of Ukraine’s impending counter-offensive? For Beijing, the approach is valid in part because it sees Russia as an ally in its crusade for a multipolar world, whose dividing points include the war in Ukraine and Chinese claims over Taiwan, a self-governing island that Beijing considers a rebel province. . The divisions deepened last week at the G7 meeting, where support for Kyiv was the dominant theme and a harsh rhetorical document against China was released. Xi aims for a world order in which China is able to expand its interests without fear of the threat of economic or military pressure from the United States. Earlier this month, it hosted the China-Central Asia Summit, bringing together the leaders of five former Soviet nations as the G7 unfolded in Hiroshima. Mishustin’s inaugural visit coincides with a trip by a Chinese special envoy to Ukraine and many European countries. The simultaneous engagements reflect Chinese efforts to portray the consolidation of its president as a statesman capable of brokering peace, having brokered the surprise deal for diplomatic resumption between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

