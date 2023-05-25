Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Assam Rozgar Mela via video message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Assam Rozgar Mela via video message today.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister congratulated the youths and their families who have been recruited for government jobs in the government of Assam. He recalled his visit to the state last month on the occasion of Bihu and said the memory of this great event which was a symbol of the glorification of Assamese culture, is still fresh in his mind. He noted that today’s Rozgar Mela is a reflection of seriousness towards the future of youth in Assam. Even before that, the prime minister said, more than 40,000 young people got government jobs through the Rozgar Mela in Assam. He informed that the nomination letters were delivered to about 45,000 youths today and wished a bright future for the youth.

“Assam is experiencing a new era of peace and development and this pace of development has spread positivity and inspiration in Assam,” the Prime Minister said. Reflecting on the processes initiated by the Government of Assam to make government recruitment more transparent, the Prime Minister referred to the Assam Direct Recruitment Commission which has been formed to carry out the recruitment process in various departments. He mentioned that many recruitments could not be completed on time due to the previous process where each department had different rules and applicants had to take different exams for different departments. He said all these processes have now been made very easy and congratulated the government of Assam for the achievement.

We are all committed to making our country a developed nation in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, the Prime Minister remarked emphasizing that the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal are as important as Seva Kaal. Emphasizing the importance of the appointees’ behavior, thinking, approach to work and impact on the public, the Prime Minister stressed that the new appointees will be the face of the Government of Assam for each ordinary citizen. He mentioned that society is becoming ambitious and no citizen wants to wait for development. In this era of Twenty20 cricket, people across the country want quick results, Prime Minister Modi has said as he underlined the need for government systems to transform accordingly. He highlighted the responsibilities of government employees in fulfilling the aspirations of the country’s citizens. The Prime Minister urged the appointees to move forward with the same dedication that brought them here and emphasized that they can help improve society and the system by being open to learning new things.

The Prime Minister pointed out that hundreds of thousands of rupees are being spent upgrading India’s infrastructure at a very rapid pace and gave examples of new highways and highways, railway lines, ports, airports and waterways , these projects. He mentioned that employment and self-employment opportunities increase in all sectors with each new infrastructure project. He gave the example of the need for engineers, technicians, accountants, workers and various types of equipment, steel and cement for the development of an airport. He also mentioned that employment opportunities are created by the expansion of railway lines and their electrification. He referred to the focus on ease of living and said that since 2014 the government has built about 4 crore pucca houses with facilities such as toilets, gas hookups, running water and electricity. electricity, and handed them over to the poor. He praised the contributions of manufacturing, logistics, skilled workers and laborers who have put in the effort to build these houses and fit out these facilities.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the role played by Ayushman Bharat Yojana in job creation and mentioned that many new hospitals and clinics have been established in the country. Shri Modi also recalled the privilege of enshrining AIIMS Guwahati and 3 medical colleges a few weeks ago. Dental schools have also been growing in Assam over the past few years, he added. For this reason, the Prime Minister said, employment opportunities have been created for young people associated with the medical profession.

Today, young people are making progress in many such industries, which no one could have imagined a decade ago, the Prime Minister said, highlighting the startup ecosystem that has helped create thousands of businesses. direct and indirect jobs in the country. He also mentioned the growing demand for drones in agriculture, social events, investigation and defense sectors and said that this has created new opportunities for young people. The Prime Minister also spoke about the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign which is contributing to India’s growth by manufacturing millions of mobile phones in India. Referring to the expansion of broadband connectivity that reaches every village, the Prime Minister said it has encouraged large-scale employment and self-employment. Shri Modi pointed out that a single plan or a single decision can impact people’s lives.

Crediting the policies of the current government, the Prime Minister pointed out that a large number of young people in the North East are entering the mainstream of development. The government is committed to fulfilling the dreams of young people by providing them with new employment and self-employment opportunities. We are also taking swift steps towards building a new India, the Prime Minister concluded.