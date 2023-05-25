CNN poll: Trump leads 2024 GOP primary field, but many voters open to backing other candidates





Donald Trump has consolidated the support of just over half of his party at this early stage in the race for the Republican nomination, according to a recently released CNN poll conducted by SSRS, highlighting the potential path of former presidents to a third nomination and the challenges of his rivals. will face over the next few months to establish their own bases of support.

Republican ground remains far from settled. In the days following the poll, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott declared his candidacy, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also set to announce his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination Wednesday night at a a conversation with Twitter owner Elon Musk.

Trump is the first choice of 53% of Republican and Republican-leaning voters in the primary, roughly doubling DeSantis’ 26%. But the survey also finds that large swaths of Republican-aligned voters are willing to consider either of the two, along with several other candidates. More than 8 in 10 support or say they are willing to consider Trump (84%) and DeSantis (85%), and smaller majorities say they support or would consider former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley ( 61%), Scott (60%) and former Vice President Mike Pence (54%). Haley and Pence are currently the 6% top pick, according to the poll, with Scott at 2% with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and five other candidates holding 1% support or less.

The survey also reveals that the bulk of the possible electorate has already ruled out a few names in the primary. Sixty percent say they would never support Christie for the nomination, and 55% say they would never support former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson or New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, respectively.

Trump’s substantial advantage in first-choice support over DeSantis marks a change from March’s CNN poll, which found the two men roughly neck and neck. This move in favor of Trump mirrors the findings of other recent national polls on the race.

Trump now leads DeSantis by similar margins among older and younger voters, an apparent change from March, when his support was significantly lower among those over 45 than among younger Republican-aligned voters. Primary support for former presidents is now below a majority among some relatively small blocs of Republican and Republican-leaning voters among them, those who say President Joe Bidens’ 2020 election victory was legitimate (27% of whom support him ), white college graduates (38%), self-described moderates or liberals (45%), and GOP-leaning independents (43%). But voters in those groups have yet to unite more strongly around an alternative either, with DeSantis below the 30% mark with each group and other candidates even further behind.

DeSantis’ best showing comes from self-described very conservative voters, 34% of whom support him, compared to 23% of those who describe themselves as somewhat conservative.

About half of Republican and Republican voters, 52%, think it is very likely that Trump will win the party’s presidential nomination for a third cycle, with another 35% saying it is somewhat likely and only 13% saying it will. is not too likely or not likely at all. His supporters are much more likely to express confidence in his chances: 71% of those who call Trump their first choice in the primary say he is at least very likely to win hell, compared to just 30% of those who call Trump their first choice in the primary. those who currently do not support it.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of Republican and Republican-leaning registered voters say they are at least somewhat satisfied with the current group of Republican presidential candidates, although only 18% describe themselves as very satisfied. Only 7% say they are not satisfied at all. This assessment is similar to GOP-aligned voters’ view of their options in July 2015, shortly after Trump entered the race, though a little less dynamic than Democrats’ assessment of their own. large primary field in June 2019.

In the latest poll, Trump supporters are most likely to be satisfied with 82% who name him as their top choice expressing satisfaction with the field as a whole. DeSantiss supporters are almost as likely to be satisfied, with 79% saying so. The other Republicans are much less satisfied: only 47% of those who support other candidates or who do not know who to support feel very or somewhat satisfied with their choices.

Many voters are at least theoretically open to considering multiple candidates, allowing the dynamics of the race to change in the coming months On average, GOP-aligned voters say they would be willing to consider the possibility of voting for approximately 6 of the 11 names tested.

Trump supporters don’t necessarily have to back him: Of those who call Trump their top pick in the primary, 87% also say they would consider supporting DeSantis, 55% they would consider Scott, 51% they would would consider Haley and 50% would consider radio. host Larry Elder. And similarly, of those who don’t call Trump their first choice, two-thirds (66%) still say they would consider supporting him. Just 16% of all GOP-aligned voters say they would not support the former president under any circumstances.

GOP-aligned voters who describe themselves as moderate or liberal are 15 percentage points less likely than conservatives to say they are satisfied with the GOP field. They’re also relatively likely to have ruled out the current top two contenders, with 31% of that group saying they wouldn’t consider supporting DeSantis and 26% saying they wouldn’t support Trump. In contrast, only 7% of conservatives say they would not support DeSantis and only 11% that they would not support Trump.

There are other pockets of relatively strong opposition to the candidates among the potential Republican electorate. About half, 51%, of those who deny that Biden legitimately won the presidency in 2020 say they would never support Pence, compared to 33% of those who acknowledge that Biden won. And 3 in 10 white college graduates say they would never support Trump for the nomination, compared to 10% of white voters without a degree.

In a separate question, GOP-aligned voters were asked to choose up to three candidates they didn’t support but would like to know more about. Scott (29%), DeSantis (28%), Haley (24%) and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (24%) top the list. Just 7% expressed interest in learning more about Trump, ranking him near the bottom of the list.

Overall, Trump maintains an overall 77% favor rating among GOP-aligned voters, with just 18% viewing him unfavorably. In contrast, former Republican President George W. Bush’s rating is only 57%, with 29% judging him unfavorably and the rest expressing no opinion. Bush’s approval rating is about 15 percentage points lower among Trump’s core supporters than it is among other party voters. Neither of the two living Republican former presidents is hugely popular among the general American public. Only 43% of adults have a favorable opinion of Bush and 37% have a positive opinion of Trump.

The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS from May 17-20 among a random national sample of 1,227 adults drawn from a probability panel, including 476 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents registered to vote. Surveys were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. Results from the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.7 points; among Republican and Republican-leaning voters, the margin of sampling error is 5.8 points.

