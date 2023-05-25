Imran Khan’s close aide Asad Umar resigns as PTI General Secretary





Asad Umar, who was General Secretary of the Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, announced his resignation from all party posts on May 25, 2023. File | Photo credit: AP

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan suffered another jolt at the helm of his economic team and one of his close aides, Asad Umar, resigned from all party posts, amid the government’s crackdown on the opposition following the violence of 9 May.

Mr Umar, who was the general secretary of Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, announced his resignation from all party posts shortly after his release from Adiala prison on Wednesday (May 24).

“Not possible for me to lead the party under these circumstances. I am resigning as general secretary and member of the central committee of the PTI,” he told a press conference.

Mr. Umar said he does not resign from party offices under pressure.

He however clarified that he had not left the PTI but only resigned from party posts.

Mr. Umar said the most dangerous thing that happened on May 9 was the attack on military installations.

“I think Imran Khan himself explained the status of the army in Pakistan best. He said that we would have met a fate similar to that of Syria if there had not been a strong army. like ours. Khan said my country needs my army more than I do,” he told the Express Tribune newspaper.

His resignation came after former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry resigned from the PTI on Wednesday (May 24th).

Mr Chaudhry’s resignation followed the resignation of former human rights minister Shireen Mazari. Ms Mazari condemned the actions of the former prime minister’s supporters who attacked and set fire to sensitive defense installations across Pakistan on May 9.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after paramilitary Rangers arrested Mr Khan at the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

His party militants vandalized a dozen military installations, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad in response to Mr Khan’s arrest.

The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also stormed by mobs for the first time.

Police have killed 10 people in violent clashes while Mr Khan’s party says 40 of its staff lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

Thousands of Mr Khans’ supporters have been arrested following the violence which the mighty military has called a dark day in the country’s history.

Several senior PTI leaders, including Mr. Umar, Mr. Chaudary and Ms. Mazari, were arrested following the unrest.

“I believe there should be a transparent investigation against those involved in these incidents. But thousands of PTI workers and supporters have been arrested, many of them innocent…it is also important that they are released as soon as possible,” Umar said.

The former finance minister said the military includes not just a few generals whose names are heard on television, but thousands of soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the nation’s security.

While Mr Khan views the senior leadership exodus as forced divorces at gunpoint, political pundits suggest it is an attempt to factionalise the PTI, the report said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that those implicated in attacks on military installations would be tried in military courts while those accused of attacks on civilian targets would be prosecuted under civilian laws.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday the government was considering a possible ban on Khan’s PTI party following attacks by its supporters on military installations following the former prime minister’s arrest.

Mr Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot to target him in because of its independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

