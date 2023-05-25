How Erdogan reoriented Turkish culture to maintain his power

As the final sun set before the first round of voting in the toughest election of his two-decade rule, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to Hagia Sophia for evening prayers and to remind his voters what he had delivered.

For nearly a millennium, the domed cathedral was the epicenter of Orthodox Christianity. After the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453, it became one of the finest mosques in the Islamic world. In the 1930s, the new Turkish republic proclaimed it a museum and for nearly a century its overlapping Christian and Muslim histories made it Turkey’s most visited cultural site.

President Erdogan was not so ecumenical: in 2020, he converted it into a mosque. When Turks return to the polls this Sunday for the presidential run-off, they will vote in part on the political ideology behind this cultural metamorphosis.

Now join the crowds at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, leaving your shoes on the new long racks in the inner narthex, and you can barely catch a glimpse of the mosaics of Christ and the Virgin, now discreetly sheathed in white curtains. The famous marble floor has been covered with a thick turquoise carpet. The sound is duller. Brighter lights, thanks to golden chandeliers. Right at the entrance, in a simple frame, a presidential proclamation: a monumental blow to the secular century of nations, and the affirmation of a new Turkey worthy of its Ottoman apogee.