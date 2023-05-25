Ron DeSantis will face Donald Trump in the 2024 US presidential race





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis entered the 2024 U.S. presidential race on Wednesday, but his campaign got off to a rocky start due to technical issues during a Twitter live audio kickoff event.

I’m running for President of the United States to lead our great American comeback, Mr. DeSantis said on Twitter Spaces, after a 25-minute delay caused by repeated issues on the platform.

We know our country is going in the wrong direction. We see it with our eyes and we feel it in our bones.

Mr. DeSantis also released a campaign video, but its launch will be remembered primarily for issues on Twitter Spaces. Platform owner Elon Musk said the sheer volume of people online had caused the servers to start “tiring a bit”.

President Joe Biden’s team was quick to capitalize on the issues, tweeting a link to a fundraising page and declaring, “This link works.”

Mr. DeSantis, who was briefly a darling of the Republican Party after the 2022 midterm elections, suffered after Mr. Trump’s attacks and now trails the former president overwhelmingly in conservative polls.

Mr. DeSantis spoke about Twitter, the Covid-19 pandemic, immigration, crime, digital currencies, his state-led challenges against Disney and what he believed to be overreach of the federal government.

“Our president, well, he lacks vigor, flounders in the face of our nation’s challenges, and he draws inspiration from the woke crowd,” Mr. DeSantis said of Mr. Biden.

“I don’t think it has to be that way. American decline is not inevitable. It’s a choice. And we have to choose a new direction, a path that will lead to American revitalization. We have to give back good meaning to our nation.”

Mr. Musk said the launch event should not be taken as an endorsement of Mr. DeSantis and added that the social media platform would remain neutral.

I have said publicly that my preference, and I think the preference of most Americans, is to have someone fairly normal in power, he said.

Mr Trump was reinstated on Twitter last year after a majority of respondents voted in favor of the idea in a poll launched by Mr Musk, but the former president shunned the platform and did not publishes that on its own Truth Social.

Mr. DeSantis made a TV appearance on Fox News following the Twitter streaming event.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida last year. PA

The Republican has tried to bolster his conservative image by opposing several Covid-19 directives and signing into law dozens of laws that target what he called woke indoctrination, such as teaching about race and gender. sexual orientation in the classroom.

The Republican ticket is increasingly crowded and Mr. DeSantis will have to overcome a significant gap in the polls.

“My pledge to you is this: If you nominate me, you may set your clocks back to January 20, 2025 and noon, for on the west side of the United States Capitol, I will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States,” he said.

It trails Mr. Trump by about 30 points, according to poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight.

“It’s about delivering results,” Mr. DeSantis said during the Twitter event.

“And our results in Florida are second to none. We can and must deliver great results for America.”

He is known for his far-right policies in the state of Florida, where recently passed legislation targets black, Latino and LGBTQ communities. Prominent rights groups have advised against traveling to the state.

The Florida governor is also leading efforts to control theme parks run by Disney, which has started a legal battle and has already caused financial losses to the tourism-dependent Sunshine State.

When it comes to foreign affairs, Mr. DeSantis has a mixed record of traditional Republican and Trump-style isolationist posturing.

Mr. DeSantis recently traveled abroad to visit US allies, including Israel, calling the country America’s most valued and trusted partner.

Having served in Iraq as a naval attorney, he was a vocal critic of Iran and expressed support for US relations with its Kurdish regional allies.

As a conservative member of Congress, he once endorsed arming Ukraine against Russia.

But he has recently come under fire for calling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a territorial dispute, a comment from which he later backed down.

Updated: May 25, 2023, 02:57

