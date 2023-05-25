Jokowi and US-ABC delegation discuss trade and investment





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Thursday received the visit of delegates from the United States-ASEAN Business Council (US-ABC) at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, to discuss cooperation in trade and investment between Indonesia and the United States. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who accompanied Jokowi at the meeting, said US-ABC commends Indonesia for successfully holding the G20 presidency last year and now chairing ASEAN . “They also supported President Jokowi’s political priority to improve the electric vehicle (EV) industry ecosystem, as Indonesia has huge resources in this area,” she said. The Minister informed that more than 30 companies participated in the meeting. Indonesia has also declared its commitment to achieving economic transformation in terms of energy sustainability, she said. “They also discussed Indonesia’s potential to have the facilities to enter the US electric vehicle market and how we can increase our role and ability to attract investment,” he said. she declared. According to Indrawati, Jokowi said that Indonesia will continue to carry out economic transformation, both downstream and also from a sustainable energy perspective, including energy transition, and will continue to support the development of the new capital (IKN ) Nusantara. The US-ABC delegation also expressed concern for the energy industry, especially Exxon and BP. They indicated that their investments in the Tangguh gas field and the Banyuurip oil field have shown progress, and now they are concerned about climate change, where carbon capture technology is important. She added that the Indonesian government has also continued to support various energy independence and security policies in Indonesia, while pursuing its climate change commitments. In addition, the minister said Jokowi has also heard views from Marriott and Airbnb, which have increased investment in the hospitality sector to support Indonesia’s leading tourist destination program. “This must also be supported by air transport infrastructure. In addition, there are also suggestions in the health sector, namely the desire to establish partnerships with public enterprises (SOEs) and the private sector in the pharmaceutical sector and to increase sustainable health financing,” she added. Moreover, with the rapid technological development, challenges related to cyber threats have also emerged, which can be managed through partnerships, she said. Indrawati said President Jokowi stressed the importance of partnership and collaboration as Indonesia is a country at the center of geopolitical upheaval that needs to increase and strengthen global cooperation with all parties. “This is in line with our goal of continuing to improve our economy, economic independence and cooperation between different countries around the world,” she said. Related News: Indonesian Finance Minister Receives Visit from US-ASEAN Business Council

