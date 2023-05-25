Boris Johnson is again accused of breaking his own anti-covid rules | The controversial former British Prime Minister





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson again caused controversy on the front pages of the main media, in the face of new charges of breaking their own anticovid rules during the pandemic. the british newspaper The temperature reported that the Cabinet Office had provided police with new information obtained during an investigation into the handling of the health crisis at Downing Street, the Government’s official residence. The controversial Johnson denounced this Wednesday as “strange and unacceptable” the new information which underlines that he is not respecting anti-covid regulations during the pandemic. Johnson, 58, was forced to resign last July following a series of scandalsamong them the illegal parties held at their Downing Street offices during the lockdowns. The temperature report that a government service, the cabinet office, transmitted to the police new information that emerged during the investigation into the management of the health crisis. London Police said they were “assessing” this evidence of “potential” Downing Street breaches between June 2020 and May 2021. Scotland Yard has also received information about events at Checkers, the country residence of British Prime Ministers. These new charges come shortly before a parliamentary committee, which is investigating whether Johnson intentionally lied to parliament when you have declared that all the rules have been respected, report your conclusions. Lawyers for the former prime minister have written to police to “explain in detail why the firm’s claims are completely untrue”, according to a statement released on Wednesday. “No contact was made with Johnson before these erroneous claims were made … This is strange and unacceptable,” he added. “Whatever the political objective, it is clear that this is an attempt to prolong the (parliamentary) inquiry as it draws to a close and to weaken Johnson,” the statement said. A spokesperson for Johnson quoted by several UK media outlets called the new accusations a “politically motivated hoax” and blamed “people in government”. The former Tory Prime Minister was questioned in March for more than three hours by the Downing Street Party Inquiry Committee. Johnson assured “hand on heart” that he had not lied to Parliament. If the contrary is proven, he could lose his seat as a deputy.

