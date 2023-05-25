Qualifier 2, GT vs MI Stats & Records at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans, defending champions (GT) and five-time Mumbai Indians champions (MID) will face off for the third time in the all-important Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 at the biggest stadium in the world – the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad Friday, May 26e 2023.

Gujarat Titans will enter the contest, having been knocked out by four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier-1 by 15 points. Since losing the Qualifier-1 match, GT have one more chance to cement their place in the final. They lost their game due to a very rare batting slump, and Shubman Gill was the only hitter to put in a decent performance scoring 42 runs, while Rashid Khan, towards the end, hit a 16-30 which only helped them narrow the margin of defeat.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, will come into the game, having toppled third-placed Lucknow Super Giants by a whopping 81-point margin in the IPL 2023 Eliminator. They recorded their first victory against LSG in IPL, finally knocking them down. standout. Akash Madhwal was the only reason as he recorded his best bowling numbers of 5/5 in 3.3 overs. Since winning the eliminator, they will need one more win to reach their seventh IPL final.

For GT, Shubman Gill has been the go-to hitter as he has so far tallied 722 points in 15 games with an impressive 55.54 average and he only needs nine points left to claim the title. orange cap, while Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya all contributed with 301,299 and 297 runs, respectively. In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami holds the key with 26 wickets in 15 games at an average of 17.35 and he currently holds the Purple Cap. His teammate, Rashid Khan, won 25 wickets in 15 games averaging 19. GT will be looking to bounce back from their winning streak to reach their second consecutive final.

For MI, Suryakumar Yadav has been their best hitter as he has so far tallied 544 runs in 15 games averaging a staggering 41.85, while Ishan Kishan has contributed 454 runs in 15 games averaging 30.27. Cameron Green also had 422 carries at a phenomenal average of 52.75. In the bowling department, Piyush Chawla holds the key with 21 wickets in 15 games, while Jason Behrendorff managed to pick 14 wickets. The young sensation, Akash Madhwal has been very impressive with the ball, going for 13 wickets in 7 games at a strike rate of 9.9. MI would look to carry the winning momentum.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report Hitting or Bowling:

The Narendra Modi Stadium surface usually helps batters dominate. Spinners can play a role in the middle overs and anything over 180 runs will be a good total. The team that wins the toss should choose to play first, as dew can play a significant role towards the end of the game.

Head-to-head record between GT and MI:

In the three games played between the two teams, MI edged out GT with 2 wins, while GT won the contest once.

Matches played 3 Bombay Indians 2 Gujarat Titans 1

IPL stats and records at Narendra Modi Stadium:

Spinners and pacers enjoyed bowling at this venue, with spin bowlers averaging 29 and pacers averaging 30.3. Compared to Pacers, Spinners have a better economy of 7.5 to a Pacer economy of 8.1. In the 25 games played on this ground, the teams batting second have won 13 games compared to the teams batting first, which have won 12 games. Gujarat Titans have won five games they have played at this venue and also lost two games. The winning teams at the pitch preferred to continue.

Narendra Modi Stadium Statistics Matches played 25 Number of first batting wins 12 Number of second batter wins 13 Average score of the first rounds 166.4 Average Power Play Score 47.2 Average kill score in the last five games 50.5

Strategy and matches GT vs MI:

Piyush Chawla played well against David Miller picking him twice in 50 balls and conceded just 60 runs, Chawla also had a good game against Wridhimman Saha as he fired him three times in 61 balls but conceded lost 100 points in the same number of balls. Akash Madhwal picked out Shubman Gill once on five balls, while giving away 3 points. Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma go neck and neck with Shami picking him twice from 54 balls and Rohit scoring 64 runs from the same number of balls.

Rohit Sharma also struggled against Rashid Khan, being dismissed four times on just 26 balls and scoring just 29 points. Ishan Kishan and Rashid Khan also had good clashes, in 64 balls played, Ishan Kishan managed to score 76 points, while Rashid Khan managed to pick him twice. Hardik Pandya will strive to bring Rashid Khan on the power play to counter both Rohit and Kishan early on.

GT versus MI Records of highest and lowest totals:

GT’s highest total against MI is 207, while their lowest total is 172.

His highest total against GT is 218, while his lowest total is 152.

Top players to watch:

Gujarat Titans (GT):

Shubman Gill, Rachid Khan, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green

Full Teams GT vs MI:

Gujarat Titans (GT) Full team:

Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav , R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians (MI) full squad:

Rohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal