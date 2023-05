In Pakistan, Imran Khan, cornered, lowers his arms

Pakistani Minister Lex Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Lahore, May 19, 2023. KM CHAUDARY / AP

Aware no doubt that the violent face-off which opposes him to the government and the army is turning his disadvantage, Imran Khan is looking for a way out. The former Pakistani Prime Minister made an offer to return to calm on Wednesday May 24. In a video message to his supporters from his home in Lahore, he said he was ready to form a committee to hold talks with the government, and possibly drop his demand for early elections. Whether [les membres et lestablishment] tell the committee that they have a solution and that the country can be better governed without me, or if they tell the committee that holding elections in October benefits Pakistan, I will step down, Imran Khan said in a speech on his YouTube channel. left.

For a year, he had been fighting to obtain the organization of general elections and to try to regain power through the ballot box after being defeated in Parliament in April 2022, after the vote of a motion of no confidence. The 70-year-old former captain of the Pakistan cricket team knows he lost a set, and possibly the match, to his opponents. Ltau tightens a little more each day around him and his team. The government led by Shehbaz Sharif decapitated its party, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), arresting all of the leaders and thousands of supporters. Pakistan is experiencing repression never seen in history. Everyone has been imprisoned, I don’t know who to contact, Imran Khan lamented in his speech.

On Wednesday, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif threatened to ban the PTI, accusing it of attacking the state. On May 9, the arrest of Imran Khan by paramilitaries, while he was inside a court, provoked an unprecedented outburst of anger in the population. Thousands of supporters took to the streets across the country to protest. Public and military buildings had been targeted, without it being possible to establish whether the perpetrators of the violence were loyal to Imran Khan or provocateurs acting to discredit his movement. The authorities’ response to these outbursts has been relentless: the army chief, General Munir, has promised to bring those responsible before military tribunals. The police arrested 10,000 people. On May 12, Imran Khan was released by order of the Supreme Court.

