Prepare to be charged by the feds – Rolling Stone





Some of Donald Trump’s lawyers and top advisers have sent the former president an unwelcome, even unexpected message in recent weeks: You should expect to be indicted this year.

Again.

This month, several of Trump’s legal and policy advisers bluntly informed him that they expected the Justice Department to indict him in the criminal investigation into his hoarding of highly classified documents after the end of his presidency, two sources familiar with the matter told Rolling Stone. . Authorities have also been investigating whether or not Trump tried to obstruct the investigation before last year’s FBI raid on the ex-president’s Florida estate.

This, of course, follows Trump’s indictment by local Manhattan prosecutors in April for falsifying business records. Later this summer, officials in Fulton County, Georgia, are expected to decide whether or not to indict Trump for voter fraud.

Trump’s lawyers and confidants have told Trump that while they view the federal investigation as ‘bullshit’, they would be surprised at this point if he was not charged – particularly for alleged obstruction of justice. — and urged Trump to prepare for yet another historic fight. “Looks like they’re going,” one of the sources said. “People close to [former] president discussed with him what we think is going to happen soon, and how he and everyone else needs to be ready for that…it would be crazy not to.

In at least one such recent conversation, the former president angrily complained in response to these predictions that if the Justice Department was going to indict him for keeping classified documents, then “what about of Joe Biden?” according to the other person familiar with the matter. (A small number of classified documents were discovered in a number of locations linked to Biden, including his garage; the Justice Department appointed a second special counsel to look into the case.)

It remains unclear if the Justice Department will ultimately bring charges against Trump, although there are signs that this particular investigation is nearing its final stage. Some members of the broader conservative movement have also braced for the possibility that Trump – currently the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination – will be indicted in a series of investigations. These potential indictments stem from Georgia’s election interference investigation into the Mar-a-Lago documents.

“I would just assume indictments in all jurisdictions,” said Tom Fitton, chairman of the conservative group Judicial Watch and close Trump ally, in a brief interview Wednesday. “Democrats are so nervous about Trump running, they’ll do anything.”

Trump’s former attorney general, Bill Barr, also said in a recent interview that the documents case is the one Trump should be “most concerned about.”

“He probably wouldn’t get in trouble just for taking them… The problem is what did he do after the government claimed them and subpoenaed them,” Barr told CBS News. “And if there are games being played there, he’s going to be very exposed.”

Over the past week, Trump’s special counsel’s office and legal team have taken public action suggesting the investigation into the documents is heading toward a conclusion. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that the special counsel’s investigation appears to be winding down after an exhaustive series of interviews and grand jury appearances by Trump aides and employees.

In another sign that a charging decision may be near, Trump himself posted a letter from his attorneys to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting a ‘prompt’ meeting to discuss the attorney’s investigation. special. Tim Parlatore, an attorney who represented Trump in the investigation into the documents before stepping down last week, told the Journal that the letter represented an attempt to avoid charges, but personally doubted the investigation would lead to any results. charges. Related

Prosecutors reportedly investigated whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice by withholding classified documents from his Mar-a-Lago residence sought by the National Archives after his presidency ended. Since his appointment in November 2022, Special Counsel Jack Smith has had an astonishing and quick string of courtroom victories. Smith’s office persuaded a judge to force Trump’s lawyer, Evan Corcoran, to appear before the jury and testify against his client under the criminal fraud exception, which waives solicitor-client privilege in the case where legal advice is used “for the commission of a fraud or a crime. Trend

The investigation began after the National Archives sought to recover a set of missing boxes from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and discovered that the former president had kept classified documents at the Florida club. The revelation prompted a Justice Department subpoena to Trump for all outstanding classified documents and a certification from attorney Christina Bobb that the former president’s team had conducted a “diligent search” of the property. But investigators remained suspicious, and in August 2022 executed a search warrant, producing more highly classified documents.

Trump has since claimed that he issued a blanket declassification order during his presidency and, as reported by Rolling Stone, the FBI began asking staffers of the former president’s National Security Council if they had heard of the alleged order. But as Barr, Trump’s former attorney general, said, “I don’t think that argument is going to fly.”

