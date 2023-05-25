Prime Minister Modi to Address US Congress? Indo-American lawmaker confident to invite | Latest India News

A day after writing to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy urging him to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak at a joint meeting of the United States (US) Congress, the Congressman Ro Khanna said he was very confident that the president will extend an invitation to PM Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a joint session of the US Congress in 2016. (Twitter/MEA India)

As co-chairs of the bipartisan congressional caucus on India and American Indians, Khanna, a Democrat from California, and Michael Waltz, a Republican from Florida, met with McCarthy on Wednesday to discuss the invitation.

After the meeting, Khanna told HT, We had a very constructive discussion with the President and based on the discussion, I am very confident that he will invite the Prime Minister to address a joint session of Congress. . Khanna added that McCarthy sees India as an essential ally and the relationship with India as one of the consequences for the United States in the 21st century.

At the invitation of President Joe Biden, Modi is traveling to Washington DC on June 22 for a state visit. Biden will host him for bilateral talks as well as a state dinner, making Modi the third Indian leader after President S Radhakrishnan in 1963 and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2009 to receive the honor.

On Tuesday, Khanna and Waltz, as co-chairs of India’s bipartisan caucus, wrote a letter to the President urging him to invite Modi. While state dinners have come to mean the utmost respect from presidents to visiting heads of state, granting a joint address to Congress is a commensurate honor for the leader of the world’s largest democracy and perhaps to be the most critical partner in countering China in the 21st century.

Modi had addressed the US Congress in 2016, where he notably explained how the two countries had overcome the hesitations of history. If McCarthy invites Modi, and if Modi accepts the invitation, it will make the prime minister one of the few leaders who would have spoken twice in the US Congress. Others who have received this honor include Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela, Yitzhak Rabin and Benjamin Netanyahu.

In their letter to McCarthy, Khanna and Waltz stressed that this was the 75th anniversary of Indian independence and Indo-American relations and that the foundation of the partnership was based on a shared commitment to democracy and maintenance of a rules-based international system.

With mutual interests in promoting global security, stability and economic prosperity through trade, investment and connectivity, the United States and India have forged a deep bond, the letter states. He also referred to recent meetings between Modi and Biden as reaffirming their commitment to a resilient international order that protects sovereignty, upholds democratic values ​​and promotes peace and prosperity for all.

Khanna and Waltz said Quad provided a platform for the United States and India, as well as Japan and Australia, to discuss shared regional and global security interests. The United States recognizes and supports India’s emergence as a leading global power and an essential partner in safeguarding the Indo-Pacific region as a place of peace, stability, and growing prosperity.

The caucus co-chairs also mentioned the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries. The four million strong Indo-American diaspora and the vibrant educational exchanges between our countries exemplify the deep bond and potential for collaboration. These ties are a tremendous source of strength and provide a solid foundation for our strategic partnership.

Based on these reasons, Khanna and Waltz said they believe a joint speech by the prime minister to Congress would provide an invaluable opportunity for members on both sides of the aisle to engage in constructive dialogue. We firmly believe that inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a joint address to Congress would further strengthen the deep and enduring friendship between the United States and India.

Under Khanna and Waltz, the India caucus has experienced new energy and dynamism. In late April, the caucus held a one-day summit on the Hill to discuss various aspects of the bilateral relationship. They have also stepped up their engagement with Indian and Diaspora interlocutors and caucus leaders hope to visit India at some point this year.