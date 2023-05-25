Imran Khan denounces undeclared martial law in Pakistan; files a plea in the Supreme Court





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan filed a petition with the Supreme Court on May 25 challenging the deployment of the military to help civil administration in some provinces, calling it undeclared martial law in the beating-prone country. of state.

Mr. Khan has appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the government of Shehbaz Sharif which invoked Article 245 in several provinces, including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad, the Federal Capital Territory.

Under Article 245 of the Pakistani Constitution, the military can be called upon to assist the civil administration in defending the country.

In his petition, 70-year-old Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) urged the court to take note of the martial law-like situation in parts of the country and the ongoing aggressive crackdown on his left.

Mr Khan said arrests, investigations and trials of citizens under the Army Act 1952 were unconstitutional and void and of no legal effect and amounted to a negation of the Constitution, the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary.

The dictated exercise of this power by the federal cabinet in the absence of objective conditions for the exercise of this power is clearly contrary to fundamental rights, according to the petition.

He said the dismantling of the PTI through forced resignation from party membership and office is unconstitutional and void being contrary to Article 17 of the Constitution, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The plea named Prime Minister Sharif, PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, Ex-President Asif Ali Zardari, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others as respondents, according to the report.

The beleaguered politician also pleaded with the Supreme Court to appoint a commission headed by a Supreme Court judge to investigate the events surrounding his arrest on May 9 and the incidents that followed.

The petition was filed as the military court planned to hear cases against 16 “miscreants” allegedly involved in the attacks on military installations, and Khan also raised questions about the trial in the military courts.

Mr. Khan also argued in the petition that trying civilians before military tribunals would be tantamount to denying them the right to life, due process and a fair trial, human dignity and equal protection of the law for the accused.

The former cricketer-turned-politician has come under pressure due to complaints against him and violence committed on the day of the protest by his supporters.

The latest decision by the court may be an effort to assure his supporters that he is still fighting. A day earlier, Khan had called on Supreme Court justices on Wednesday to save democracy in Pakistan, saying “you are our last hope.”

The mighty military, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75-plus years, has so far wielded considerable power in security and foreign policy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sharif said the assailants of the May 9 violence targeted “the idea and identity of Pakistan and gave the country’s enemies reason to rejoice”.

I do not consider the tragic events of May 9 as a simple demonstration turned violent. The designs of those who planned them were actually very sinister, he tweeted on Thursday.

There has been a distinct accumulation of shameful incidents, as the whole nation has witnessed in utter disbelief and shock how some people’s lust for power has driven them to do what was wrong. never been done before, he said.

Mr. Sharif said the tragic and heartbreaking events of May 9 were a wake-up call.

We must identify and expose all those people who want to destroy the foundations of Pakistan. May 9 drew a dividing line between the protectors and builders of Pakistan and those who wish to weaken it, he said.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after paramilitary Rangers arrested Khan at the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Members of his party vandalized a dozen military installations, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad in response to Khan’s arrest. The crowd also stormed the Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi for the first time.

Police have killed 10 people in violent clashes while Khan’s party says 40 of its staff lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

Thousands of Khan supporters have been arrested following the violence that the mighty army has called a dark day in the country’s history.

Several senior PTI leaders were also arrested following the unrest.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday the government was considering a possible ban on Khan’s PTI party following attacks by its supporters on military installations following the former prime minister’s arrest.

Lahore Police have sent the names of more than 700 PTI leaders to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to impose a month-long restriction on their overseas travel.

The FIA ​​has been asked to put their names on the National Provisional Identification List (PNIL) which temporarily bars people from traveling abroad.

Mr Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot to target him in because of its independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

