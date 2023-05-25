Ron DeSantis finally returns to Donald Trump





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has criticized Donald Trump for adding trillions to the national debt during his tenure as president and backing an amnesty for illegal immigrants.

DeSantis, who has generally avoided hitting back at the former president’s series of attacks and insults, directly criticized the man who will now be his biggest challenger in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Speaking to RealClearPolitics on Wednesday following his 2024 announcement on Twitter Spaces, DeSantis was asked about the attacks directed at him by Trump and whether his campaign will focus not only on why he should win, but also on why Trump should not be re-elected.

Donald Trump introduces Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a comeback campaign rally at the BB&T Center, November 26, 2019, in Sunrise, Florida. DeSantis changed course and attacked Trump after the governor confirmed he was running for president in 2024. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“SO [Trump’s] creating a useful contrast with me now,” DeSantis said.

“He’s leading attacks, attacking me for voting against an omnibus spending bill that he signed when he was president. Absolutely, I think he shouldn’t have signed those spending bills omnibus. It’s added nearly $8 trillion to the debt in four years of time,” DeSantis said, referring to how the national debt fell from $19.9 trillion to about $27.7 trillions of dollars during Trump’s tenure.

“I’m happy to be on the Conservative side of this debate because I think our debt has grown way too much,” he added.

DeSantis also noted that Trump attacked him for opposing Trump’s so-called amnesty bill in 2018, which would have provided an estimated 1.8 million young undocumented immigrants with a path to US citizenship. in exchange for a number of tough immigration policies, such as providing billions of dollars. to build a wall across the southern border.

DeSantis said Trump tried to argue that those who voted against the bill, which the House of Representatives rejected in June 2018, were voting against his border wall proposals.

The Florida governor argued that the immigration bill was “a pittance for this in exchange for a massive amnesty.”

“I oppose amnesty. I thought it was supposed to be America’s policy first to oppose amnesty, and yet he endorsed and attempted to pass an amnesty,” said DeSantis.

“These are contrasts and I’m happy to discuss them,” he added. “He wanted the omnibus. I opposed the omnibus. He wanted amnesty. I opposed amnesty.”

Although it appears that DeSantis has finally begun to retaliate against Trump’s attacks, the governor did not mention the former president once during his online announcement in 2024. By comparison, Trump and his team have continued to mocking DeSantis during his Twitter Space event, which was plagued with technical difficulties and sound issues.

“Wow! DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His entire campaign will be a disaster,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Is the DeSantis launch FATAL? Yes !

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s team for comment via email.

