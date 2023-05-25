Xi calls for joint construction of BRI for Asia-Europe cooperation prospects





00:49 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to open up new prospects for Asia-Europe cooperation. Xi made the remarks when he delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the second Eurasian Economic Forum of the Eurasian Economic Union via invitational video link. Noting that the world is now undergoing profound changes not seen in a century, Xi said the historical trend of multipolarity and economic globalization is irresistible, adding that it is the broad consensus of the international community to defend true multilateralism and promote coordinated development between regions. Xi said Eurasia is the region with the largest population, the most countries and the most diverse civilizations in the world. In a turbulent and changing world, how to proceed with Asia-Europe cooperation not only concerns the welfare of people in the region, but also has a profound impact on the development of the world, he said. Xi said he introduced the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, calling on all countries to work together to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity and build a community with a shared future for humanity. 00:41 Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the BRI, Xi said the ultimate goal of the initiative is to explore new avenues for countries near and far to achieve common development and open a ” path to happiness” that benefits the whole world. . As a member of the Eurasian family, China’s development cannot be achieved without the Eurasian region, and it also benefits the region, Xi noted. Xi said China sincerely hopes the synergy between the BRI and the Eurasian Economic Union will deepen, and all countries will work together with unity and dedication to open up new prospects for Asia-Europe cooperation. Noting that China will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in the second half of this year, Xi said China stands ready to work with countries that have participated in the BRI and countries. members of the Eurasian Economic Union to continue to hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, share opportunities, overcome difficulties, create a better future and work together to write a new chapter of the progress of civilization in a multipolar world. The second Eurasian Economic Forum of the Eurasian Economic Union was held on Wednesday online and offline in Moscow, Russia, with the theme of Eurasian integration in a multipolar world. (Contributed by Xinhua)

