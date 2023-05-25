How Indonesian President Joko Widodo changed the doctrine of bias

Advertisement

Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo during the sixth session of the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan on May 21. underline The right of every nation to development must be respected. In this framework, the countries of the South must be authorized to export more than raw materials, moving away from the practices of the colonial era.

While Indonesia will gradually reduce its dependence on raw material exports, it will remain open to other forms of fair and mutually beneficial cooperation. Jokowi believes G-7 countries can become partners for Indonesian downstream industry.

Indeed, Indonesia is trying to industrialize downstream, starting with nickel ore, by banning exports and mandating the processing of certain raw materials on the domestic market. There is a policy He argued by the European Union. Besides the EU Member States France, Germany and Italy, the other G-7 countries (Canada, Japan, UK and USA) support the EU in 15 third countries.

Last year, the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled that Indonesia’s export ban and domestic processing requirements violate multilateral trade agreements. In addition, Indonesia appealed the decision to the Appellate Body of the World Trade Organization. Meanwhile, Jokowi announced Indonesia’s plans to ban exports of other raw materials such as tin, bauxite and copper.

Through export bans and domestic processing rights, Indonesia under the Jokowi regime revived the “skewed doctrine” that dates back to the 1950s and 1960s. Argentinean economist Ral Prebisch pioneered the study of underdevelopment by highlighting how the constraints imposed by global political and economic systems lead to a flow of resources from poor to rich countries.

Karya Prebisch, “The economic development of Latin America and its main problems, explores how Latin America’s economic growth is limited by its reliance on commodity exports that are vulnerable to price fluctuations. He advised Latin American countries to industrialize and diversify their economies to reduce dependency and promote growth.

The theory holds that underdevelopment originates in the peripheral position of the countries of the global South in the world system, created mainly by the “central countries” of the global North. Countries classified as “peripheral” employ unskilled labor and supply raw materials to “central” countries to facilitate the production of high value-added goods. Such a system makes the global South dependent on the North, creating a structural imbalance that perpetuates the backwardness of the South while enriching the North.

This theory provides empirical evidence from the Latin American region to validate his assumptions about the periphery-center dichotomy. On the other hand, in the 1980s, several Asian countries, such as South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore, broke with this dualism and transformed themselves into newly industrialized countries. They managed to develop a skilled and entrepreneurial workforce in the absence of abundant natural resources.

Since then, the relevance of dependency theory has faded with globalization. Peripheral countries have better access to foreign capital, technology transfer and participation in global value chains, helping them break out of cycles of dependency.

Although globalization challenges the basic assumptions of dependency theory, several aspects of the theory are still useful for understanding global inequalities and the dynamics between developed and developing countries. In particular, this theory is relevant to the development trajectory of resource-rich countries like Indonesia.

This theory shows that underdeveloped countries rich in natural resources can be trapped in the cycle of exporting low-value raw materials. They find it difficult to accumulate capital and invest in industrialization due to low returns from commodity exports, which are still underdeveloped.

From 1950 to 2020, Indonesia is heavily dependent on the export of raw materials with low added value, including raw minerals. This makes the country vulnerable to price fluctuations in world markets and prevents the Indonesian economy from unlocking better growth potential. Dependence on natural resources limits the country’s ability to advance value chains and industrialize, keeping Indonesia in a backward state.

Jokowi’s comments at the G-7 summit are consistent to some extent with the principles espoused by dependency theory. It refers to the countries of the South and emphasizes the right to development and the need to add value to natural resources, echoing the basic principles of dependency theory.

Jokowi dismissed Indonesia’s continued backwardness and shifted from a heavy reliance on commodity exports to exporting high value-added mineral products. To this end, he emphasized the importance of fair and mutually beneficial cooperation, echoing the theoretical critique of unequal exchange.

To address the structural imbalances explained by the dependency theory, Jokowi called on G-7 countries to become development partners and provide capital to invest in Indonesia’s downstream industries. But if Indonesia insists on policies to disrupt global value chains, these northern countries may be reluctant to answer the call. It is a vicious circle of updating dependency theory.