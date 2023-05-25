Politics
How Indonesian President Joko Widodo changed the doctrine of bias
Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo during the sixth session of the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan on May 21. underline The right of every nation to development must be respected. In this framework, the countries of the South must be authorized to export more than raw materials, moving away from the practices of the colonial era.
While Indonesia will gradually reduce its dependence on raw material exports, it will remain open to other forms of fair and mutually beneficial cooperation. Jokowi believes G-7 countries can become partners for Indonesian downstream industry.
Indeed, Indonesia is trying to industrialize downstream, starting with nickel ore, by banning exports and mandating the processing of certain raw materials on the domestic market. There is a policy He argued by the European Union. Besides the EU Member States France, Germany and Italy, the other G-7 countries (Canada, Japan, UK and USA) support the EU in 15 third countries.
Last year, the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled that Indonesia’s export ban and domestic processing requirements violate multilateral trade agreements. In addition, Indonesia appealed the decision to the Appellate Body of the World Trade Organization. Meanwhile, Jokowi announced Indonesia’s plans to ban exports of other raw materials such as tin, bauxite and copper.
Through export bans and domestic processing rights, Indonesia under the Jokowi regime revived the “skewed doctrine” that dates back to the 1950s and 1960s. Argentinean economist Ral Prebisch pioneered the study of underdevelopment by highlighting how the constraints imposed by global political and economic systems lead to a flow of resources from poor to rich countries.
Karya Prebisch, “The economic development of Latin America and its main problems, explores how Latin America’s economic growth is limited by its reliance on commodity exports that are vulnerable to price fluctuations. He advised Latin American countries to industrialize and diversify their economies to reduce dependency and promote growth.
The theory holds that underdevelopment originates in the peripheral position of the countries of the global South in the world system, created mainly by the “central countries” of the global North. Countries classified as “peripheral” employ unskilled labor and supply raw materials to “central” countries to facilitate the production of high value-added goods. Such a system makes the global South dependent on the North, creating a structural imbalance that perpetuates the backwardness of the South while enriching the North.
This theory provides empirical evidence from the Latin American region to validate his assumptions about the periphery-center dichotomy. On the other hand, in the 1980s, several Asian countries, such as South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore, broke with this dualism and transformed themselves into newly industrialized countries. They managed to develop a skilled and entrepreneurial workforce in the absence of abundant natural resources.
Since then, the relevance of dependency theory has faded with globalization. Peripheral countries have better access to foreign capital, technology transfer and participation in global value chains, helping them break out of cycles of dependency.
Although globalization challenges the basic assumptions of dependency theory, several aspects of the theory are still useful for understanding global inequalities and the dynamics between developed and developing countries. In particular, this theory is relevant to the development trajectory of resource-rich countries like Indonesia.
This theory shows that underdeveloped countries rich in natural resources can be trapped in the cycle of exporting low-value raw materials. They find it difficult to accumulate capital and invest in industrialization due to low returns from commodity exports, which are still underdeveloped.
From 1950 to 2020, Indonesia is heavily dependent on the export of raw materials with low added value, including raw minerals. This makes the country vulnerable to price fluctuations in world markets and prevents the Indonesian economy from unlocking better growth potential. Dependence on natural resources limits the country’s ability to advance value chains and industrialize, keeping Indonesia in a backward state.
Jokowi’s comments at the G-7 summit are consistent to some extent with the principles espoused by dependency theory. It refers to the countries of the South and emphasizes the right to development and the need to add value to natural resources, echoing the basic principles of dependency theory.
Jokowi dismissed Indonesia’s continued backwardness and shifted from a heavy reliance on commodity exports to exporting high value-added mineral products. To this end, he emphasized the importance of fair and mutually beneficial cooperation, echoing the theoretical critique of unequal exchange.
To address the structural imbalances explained by the dependency theory, Jokowi called on G-7 countries to become development partners and provide capital to invest in Indonesia’s downstream industries. But if Indonesia insists on policies to disrupt global value chains, these northern countries may be reluctant to answer the call. It is a vicious circle of updating dependency theory.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bejagadget.com/bagaimana-presiden-indonesia-joko-widodo-merubah-doktrin-bias-diplomat/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson WHATS APP MESSAGES could be revealed as part of the Partygate inquiry
- How Indonesian President Joko Widodo changed the doctrine of bias
- How Danny White’s vision could make Tennessee Vols the pinnacle of entertainment
- Wayne Parnell signs for Blast
- Rhuigi and PUMA reunite for a 70s-inspired drop – PAUSE Online
- Binghamton University and Griffith Institute Collaborate
- Ukrainian forces adopt unusual tactics
- Vaccines ‘key priority’ this year, in annual flu campaign letter to family doctors
- Add the IDHS Earthquake Safety Video Contest to your 2023-2024 Lesson Plan
- Xi calls for joint construction of BRI for Asia-Europe cooperation prospects
- How Composer Nicholas Britell Created the Sound of ‘Succession’ : NPR
- The long-suffering Japanese stock market is back. This boom may have “resistance”