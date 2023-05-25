Ron DeSantis finally attacks Donald Trump, on appeal with journalists





During his turbulent Twitter post and Fox News interview, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis did not mention former President Donald Trump by name.

He made news saying he would build a border wall and fire FBI Chief Chris Wray, but there were only a few hints of Trump.

But on a conference call with a number of reporters last night, the Florida governor dropped his reluctance to talk about the GOP frontrunner.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addresses voters March 10, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“Obviously Trump would become Democrats, because that’s their knee jerk,” he said.

DeSantis contrasted that with his ability to win over some Democrats in his landslide re-election last fall.

“I would be shocked if the former president wasn’t in the lead,” DeSantis said of the polls. “He has 100% identity. He’s one of the most famous people in the world.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on April 27, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

When asked how he would reunite the GOP if he beat Trump, DeSantis said, “You have a hard time getting together after the primaries, it’s not like I’m taking positions that are going to alienate people. ” But some of his culture war victories in Florida, including restrictions on abortions after six weeks pregnant, may not play well in other parts of the country.

DeSantis kept pointing out the start of the contest, despite Trump attacking him for months. “I don’t think the average Republican primary voter is obsessed yet,” he said.

Some of former President Trump’s criticisms draw “helpful contrasts” that benefit him, Gov. Ron DeSantis insisted. (FoxNews)

Some of Trump’s criticisms draw “helpful contrasts” that benefit him, the governor insisted. He said he did not support an omnibus spending bill the then president was pushing that added $8 trillion to the debt in four years.

“He also attacked me for voting against an amnesty bill that he approved,” DeSantis said, adding that even though there was funding for a wall, Trump “tried to impose a “massive amnesty” for illegal immigrants.

That the governor is now going after Trump in more public forums, he suggested with a hint of frustration that he didn’t have the bandwidth to do so in Florida’s legislative session.

“I didn’t have the capacity to fight all these battles,” DeSantis said. “I was the No. 1 target of the corporate media.”

