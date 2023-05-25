Turkey’s Erdogan may survive but his gospel is dead

Humiliation, the most powerful human emotion, swirled amid the mosques, bazaars and legendary seven hills of Istanbul.

With 200 European warships anchored in its waters and 50,000 enemy troops camped on its shores, Istanbul experienced what it had not seen since the fall of Byzantium: defeat.

The Ottoman Empire would live on life support for another four years, but its demise was now as clear to its illiterate masses as it was to its dispirited elite. The conditions for a revolution could hardly be more ideal, and in 1923 they did indeed arrive, when General Mustafa Kemal replaced the monarchical past with a republican future.

Kemals Turkey would become secular in its laws, parliamentary in its politics, enlightened in its education, industrialized in its economy and European in its diplomacy.

By the time the man known as Atatürk died in 1938, Turkey had separated religion and state and was transforming a 90% illiterate population into a fully literate nation.

The humiliation that drove Ataturk was not his country’s military defeat. By the time he succeeded the sultans, his army had defeated Greece and the occupation of Istanbul was over. Instead, what humbled Ataturk was what he saw as his country’s backwardness, religiosity, and royalist ossification, which doomed all Ottomans to diplomatic inferiority and national defeat.

This is why Atatürk opened thousands of schools, made education compulsory and equalized women’s rights. His westward pivot was so drastic that he forced Turkey to get rid of the Arabic script it had used for centuries, replacing it with Latin characters, and also passed a law requiring all civil servants to wear European hats instead of the Ottoman fez.

Regarding Islam, Ataturk was so hostile to its centrality in Ottoman governance that he removed religion from schools, banned religious activity in government agencies, shut down Sufi organizations throughout the country, and turned dervish centers in museums.

This, in short, is how the humiliated Turks started the revolution that lasted 80 years, before it was challenged by a new humiliation that fueled a new revolution Erdogan’s Counter-Revolution, which lasted 20 years and now begins to draw to a close.

The Rise of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Counter-Revolution

RECEP TAYIP ERDOGAN emerged at the helm of Turkey fueled by a sense of humiliation no less potent than Atatürk. However, unlike the pain of the ancients, which was national, his was religious.

Mosques are our barracks, he said in a 1997 speech as mayor of Istanbul, the domes [are] our helmets, the minarets our bayonets and the faithful our soldiers,” he continued, reciting an Islamist poem and effectively challenging the Kemalists to a duel.

The secular establishment had no idea they were facing a prophet and a king who were approaching political backlash. The agitating mayor was thus duly tried, convicted and imprisoned for violating the ban on incitement to religion. Whether impressed by the fate, the message or the charisma of a combative politician, millions of people were moved. Erdogan’s speech could well be remembered as the war cry of counter-revolutions.

It would take six years for the convict to gain power, then several more for his imprint to mature. But the direction was given early, when its neo-Ottoman diplomacy returned Ankara’s twins from Kemals Europe to the Ottoman Middle East. All this seemed benign at the time, part of a desire to mix modernity and faith, an Islamism with a human face.

At this early stage, Erdogan was also economically prudent, balancing industrial growth, fiscal frugality and monetary discipline, thereby stabilizing a previously inflationary currency, so much so that he reissued the lira, cutting six of its zeros.

It is in this calming context that Erdogan pursued his real program of eradicating the Kemalist heritage by first targeting its most crucial and vulnerable component: the army. The generals according to Atatürk’s formula were the guardians of the secular constitution. However, in the eyes of many Westerners, they undermined democracy, and disciplining them was legitimate, even laudable.

Erdogan therefore increasingly clashed with the generals, until in 2010 he arrested 20 of them, a provocation that caused the entire high command to resign, to be summarily replaced by Erdogan loyalists. What was initially considered a harmless neo-Ottoman revival has now emerged as what it really was: an Ottoman reaction.

REACTION would soon wage war against any engine of public power, real or potential, real or imagined. What began with the subjugation of the military then spilled over into the justice system, with thousands of judges and prosecutors sacked, often replaced by legally inexperienced naysayers.

The attack then spread to the media, with dozens of newspapers and broadcast stations either taken over or shut down; and in academia, thousands of professors and researchers losing their jobs, and sometimes also their passports.

The new sultanate was so obsessed with power that Erdogan, after lodging in a palace with more than 1,000 rooms worth $1.2 billion, imposed himself even at the Bank of Turkey, forcing it to lower interest rates, and thus fueling hyperinflation.

The result of this Ottoman absolutism was the same as its previous versions: collapse.

Nepotism, cronyism and corruption flourished; the economy has slumped the lira which was worth $0.75 when Erdogan reissued it, it now trades for barely 5 cents and millions personally know someone who has been wrongfully fired or imprisoned.

Erdogan’s original claims to spread piety, embody morality and inspire equality are long dead. So has the vow to foster international harmony, which has given way to meddling in conflicts from Libya and Syria to Yemen and Iraq, while provoking fighting with multiple governments. , from Cairo, Stockholm and Jerusalem to the Vatican and Berlin.

Last week, half of Turkey said they were fed up with this reaction. Yes, the other half might well give Erdogan the man another five years, but Erdogan the gospel is now where the occupation of Istanbul left the Ottoman idea: between the wrath of the peoples and the dustbin of the ‘history.

