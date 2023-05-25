Donald Trump Jr.’s response to White House U-Haul crash reveals his future plans





Authorities say a 19-year-old Missouri man with a Nazi flag in the truck crashed a U-Haul into security gates near the White House late Monday night. The Nazi flag that authorities say he had with him was later photographed unfurled on the ground near the truck. He could face multiple charges, including threatening to hurt the president.

Trump Jr. wrote: If the threat of white supremacy is so real, why do they have to outsource all the hate?

Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s son, quickly retweeted a post that expressed skepticism about the official version of events and added more skepticism. He said of federal law enforcement: You would think they would be able to do a much better job of creating fake crime and fake hate. Later, in a tweet that drew attention to the Indian names of the suspects, Trump Jr. wrote: If the threat of white supremacy is so real, why do they have to outsource all the hate?

This wasn’t the first time we’ve seen Trump Jr. accuse federal authorities of exaggerating the threat of white supremacy. Last Saturday, after about 100 members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front marched in Washington, Trump Jr. suggested that the marchers were all federal: do we really want to pretend this isn’t a federal operation? he asked on a podcast. He preached to the chorus of conspiracy theorists on platforms that echoed similar sentiments. Popular podcaster Joe Rogan joked with guest Matt Taibbi that the walkers had to be federal agents because, he said, there were no fat people among them.

These personalities were not alone. In fact, claiming that federal authorities mistakenly associate crimes with white supremacists has become a trend. Almost as quickly as the Secret Service descended on the U-Haul man, far-right MAGA supporters launched a counteroffensive against any implication that the driver was one of their own. Were at an interesting time when supporters and close associates of a former president seem compelled, sometimes in unison, to deny any association with the authoritarian, white supremacist, white nationalist or even neo-Nazi ideologies that some of them seem marry. To paraphrase a character from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, it seems to me that they protest too much.

This new strategy is to assert that any violent incident by someone who even appears to have such tendencies is not just a false flag operation, but possibly a government-staged false flag operation. These claims are happening so quickly, in such high volume and across so many social media platforms, that the word federal was trending on Twitter for much of Tuesday morning. At that time, we did not yet have the report from authorities that the U-Haul suspect had praised Hitler to police and told them his intention was to kill President Joe Biden. Facts were not necessary. Someone had to uphold the honor of the MAGA devotees.

The same strategy of feigned disbelief was on display after the May 6 mass shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas. Police reported the Latino suspect had neo-Nazi ideas and wore associated patches and tattoos, but MAGA worshipers claimed it was all a government ruse designed to make them look bad. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tweeted: Only stupid white people would believe a Mexican gang member kills people for white supremacy.

The fact that people who are not white are known to identify with white supremacy has not stopped people from arguing that law enforcement reports of Allen’s shooter were false. Twitter CEO Elon Musk also joined in and said the shooters’ alleged ideologies seemed suspicious.

There are three reasons why this strategy of denying the validity of reports linking violent crimes to white supremacy and diverting them to scheming federal agents has become so prevalent.

First, the strategy sends a reassuring message to far-right adherents who might think a hate-fueled mass shooting, or other violent attack, is their cue to quit the MAGA movement. Well-publicized claims that such crimes, or the hateful walkers in khaki cargo pants aren’t real, provide the kind of comfort that helps entice adherents to stick around. Indeed, the message to the MAGA masses is, Don’t worry. We haven’t done that.

Second, denial and deflection tactics help far-right extremists convince themselves that the problem of violence associated with white nationalism is overblown. He encourages far-right opinion writers to select anecdotes to try to demonstrate that the problem of racism is not as bad as he claims. But the data tells a different story. Violent hatred is on the rise.

In 2020, then-FBI director Christopher Wray, who was appointed by Trump, testified in congressional testimony that Bureau data indicates that motivated violent extremists in recent years have been responsible for most activity. more deadly. Similarly, President Biden told the Howard University graduating class last Saturday that white supremacy is the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland.

Third, Holocaust deniers and deflectors are increasingly aware that the Feds, as they constantly call them, are not only investigating their leader, but may be about to indict him. They fear what is to come. If and when charges come, people like Donald Trump Jr. will have to be able to refute all charges by repeating the mantra that federal authorities make things up, including even criminal cases. They will likely tell their followers that the people who investigated Trump are the same people who staged violent incidents to make it seem like MAGA supporters were responsible.

Denial, deviation and illusion. It’s not just a Trump Jr thing. It’s also the strategic opium of the chronically oblivious. Sad to see how often this works.

