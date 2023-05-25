My experience of the Modi event in Sydney

Upon entering the stadium, I could immediately see empty chairs scattered around the vast hall. The section near the stage, where I entered, was densely packed with attendees, although finding a seat was easy. However, on the other side of the stage, the first level was only half full, while people sporadically filled the second and fourth levels. A significant number of chairs remained unoccupied in this area.

This came as a surprise to me, as tickets had been given out for free and registration had been actively promoted through WhatsApp groups for weeks. Curiously, there seemed to be a shroud of secrecy surrounding the ticket distribution process, lending an air of privacy to the whole event.

Narendra Modi’s program in Australia was highly anticipated, given that it was scheduled after a nine-year hiatus. Since February, Modi’s visit to Australia has been widely publicized. However, it remained uncertain whether a similar public event on the previous occasion would take place.

Discussions about the absence of active “Friends of BJP” during the previous program were sparked when one of the organization’s former presidents received a character (medal) of being “one of the worst rapists in Sydney’s recent history” by an Australian court after being found guilty of raping multiple women. This led to speculation about the fate of Friends of BJP members at the previous event.

In April, messages began circulating on WhatsApp announcing a program called “Australia Welcomes Modi”, where organizations could sign up to become welcome partners and receive tickets for their members. Further investigation revealed that the program would be organized by an unknown entity called Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (IADF). Details about the organization, including its ownership and website, were only available days before the event. Finally, it was discovered that the organization did not register until February.

Nonetheless, there was no shortage of Modi supporters in Australia and WhatsApp messages started circulating asking for tickets for the programme. The IADF website provided a registration link exclusively for organizations and many registered entities. According to the IADF, more than 350 organizations have completed registration. Two weeks before the event, the IADF announced that more than 20,000 people had registered for an 18,500 capacity stadium, leaving no seats available for the general public or those not affiliated with no organization. The IADF said it would allocate tickets to the general public and opened registration for that purpose, but it closed within two days. It was mentioned that large screens would be installed outside the stadium for those who had not obtained tickets, allowing them to follow the proceedings. This indicated that there would be no standing room inside the stadium and the possibility of a large crowd gathering outside.

Media personnel had arrived hoping to cover both the interior and exterior, prompting them to bring in multiple teams. Upon entering the room, I assumed that maybe I should get up to attend the program because leaving my seat would probably result in its loss, preventing me from taking photos or participating in other activities.

However, the scene inside was different from my expectations. The hall was almost half empty, including the section reserved for VIP guests, leaving people perplexed by the abundance of unoccupied seats. The person next to me remarked, “A festival at the temple last month drew a larger attendance.

A host on stage announced that 25,000 people had already arrived. A journalist from Daily mail, who was sitting next to me, looked at me in amazement and asked, “Why do they claim that 25,000 people have arrived when the capacity of the stadium is only 18,500 and there Are there empty seats? I smiled in response, and she returned the gesture.

After the stadium gates closed, eight to ten young men pleaded to be let inside, but were disappointed. Meanwhile, on one side, a group of some families sat, visibly upset, as they had been refused entry because they had children under the age of four.

Inside, from my seat near the stage, cameras were positioned all around, and Indian journalists were doing live broadcasts for their respective channels. One journalist, in particular, loudly described the room as “crowded” and the atmosphere as “electrifying”.

Indeed, the atmosphere was charged with energy. Chants of “Modi, Modi” echoed through different sections of the crowd. Among those gathered along the path to the scene, a few individuals were known to be spreading hate messages in Australian WhatsApp groups.

On one side, a small group representing the Vohra community stood dressed in their traditional dress. However, my attempts to question them before entering were unsuccessful, as none agreed to talk. I was also curious to know how many Sikhs were in the room, considering that a few days before the event, the IADF had publicly announced a “welcome committee” which included several Sikhs. Yet, surprisingly, only a handful of Sikhs could be spotted in the audience.

While I lacked full information on how the event was portrayed in the Indian media, it was striking that out of over a million Indians residing in Australia, not even 18,500 people showed up to listen to Narendra Modi in the stadium.

Nonetheless, the Australian government actively participated in the event, with the presence of several prominent ministers. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese even hailed the Indian Prime Minister as “the boss”. However, the next morning, he is confronted with questions from journalists who ask him if it is appropriate to share a stage with a leader with tyrannical tendencies. This series of questions brought him considerable embarrassment.

Whenever the event has been covered by the Australian media, it has sparked discussions about the human rights situation in India. Although chants of “Modi, Modi” may have overshadowed such concerns among BJP supporters, the topic had seeped into conversations among ordinary people. As I was waiting at a bus stop the day after the event, an unknown Australian woman approached me and asked if I had attended. She expressed amazement at people traveling from Brisbane, Canberra and Melbourne on chartered buses and a flight dubbed “Modi Airways”.

She remarked, “But I heard that Narendra Modi has caused significant hardship for minorities, and despite his popularity, many people don’t like him either.”

Vivek Asri is an Australian-based journalist and author.