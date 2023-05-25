Explaining China’s Pivot in Central Asia





A wave of apprehension followed the establishment last week of a China-Central Asia summit. The war in Ukraine has weakened some of Russia’s influence in Central Asia, warned THE New York Times, and China sees an opening. Unlike the G7 meeting that took place at the same time in Japan, this would amount to dueling summits for influence. The Belt and Road Initiative, or BRI, and China’s burgeoning economic partnerships with Central Asian countries have certainly laid the groundwork for cooperation in areas such as trade, infrastructure and energy. The promises made at the China-Central Asia summit in significant financial support to the tune of 26 billion yuan (about $3.8 billion) shows strong economic collaboration, adding to the sense of unease. This apprehension is exacerbated by Russia’s evident loss of power and influence following its invasion of Ukraine. Yet despite all the signs of China’s increased cooperation with the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, there hasn’t really been a sudden change in China’s policy towards this region. China is not aiming to be the dominant player in Central Asia or to fill a power vacuum. Instead, by strengthening ties with its neighbors, China appears to be primarily focused on maintaining stability in its western periphery. This, in turn, would help build a buffer zone to effectively manage its lingering security challenges to the east, in the Asia-Pacific region. China’s diplomatic priorities offer valuable insight into its ambitions for Central Asia. These countries became China’s immediate neighbors after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Chinas diplomatic plan emphasizes the importance it attaches to major powers, its periphery, developing countries and multilateral platforms, and Central Asia plays a key role in this scheme. From Beijing’s perspective, Central Asia and Russia are gaps in a perceived US encirclement strategy. But China’s relations with Central Asian countries got off to a slow start. This was largely due to China’s focus on major powers and neighbors in Southeast Asia. The lack of vibrant diplomatic mechanisms has also hampered the development of closer ties with Central Asian countries, despite cooperation on border security. Hence the inauguration of the China-Central Asia Summit, held in Xian, which Chinese President Xi Jinping underline was a crucial crossing point on the ancient Silk Road. The biggest focus for China is the dynamic relationship it has with the United States. Washington has declared Beijing a strategic competitor and is involved in regional hotspots centered around the East and South China Seas, including Taiwan. Moreover, American efforts such as its Indo-Pacific Strategythe Quad grouping involving Australia, Japan and India, and the AUKUS partnership with Australia and the UK, are seen in Beijing as moves to encircle China, blocking its influence over the first channel of islands and preventing access to the Indian and Pacific oceans. From Beijing’s perspective, Central Asia and Russia are the gaps in this perceived US encirclement strategy. Despite the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in 2021, China remains wary of US involvement in Central Asia, with the prospect of other powers encouraging color revolutions that it sees as a threat to Chinese interests ( the term was explicitly invoked by Xi during his Remarks at the China-Central Asia summit). Concern persists about the US strategy in Central Asia unveiled by the Trump administration in 2020, which has defined as its primary strategic interest the goal of building a more stable and prosperous Central Asia, free to pursue its political, economic and security interests with a variety of partners on its own terms . Eastern stability is paramount to China, but at the same time, stronger relations with Central Asian states are integral to China’s national security. Russia’s war with Ukraine has added another layer of complexity, with China worrying about potential US moves in the region. Yet even before Russia invaded Ukraine, Xi chose to visit Central Asian countries for his first overseas trip after the Covid-19 outbreak. Chinese diplomacy in Central Asia must therefore be seen in the context of evolving regional dynamics.

