Oxfordshire villagers swarmed by Boris Johnson security | UK News

Boriss’ sudden appearance in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, Oxfordshire, has not gone down well with some locals (Picture: SWNS/Shutterstock)

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has bought a €3.8million mansion in a small Oxfordshire village, but the locals aren’t happy.

Villagers say they have been overwhelmed by security, armed police and drones since Boris arrived.

They say the problem is so serious that the village choir was even spooked by armed police after meeting them in the street on their way home from church.

Boris and his wife Carrie, including their children Wilfred, three, and Romy, one, have been spotted in the village since moving into the 3.8million Brightwell mansion in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, which includes a ditch to keep people out.

As they met local curate Kevin Beer at a spring fair on Saturday, most people aren’t thrilled with Boris’ sudden appearance.

Residents are concerned about a security drone that has been seen hovering over their homes in recent days.

Boris and his family are the talk of the village and he was spotted walking out of the store by resident Anne Salisbury.

Anne has lived in the picturesque neighborhood for 40 years and has not been shy about approaching the former Prime Minister and expressing her concerns about his presence.

Boriss’ new plush mansion includes a moat to keep people out (Picture: Shutterstock)



He was spotted in the village and locals told him how they felt about his presence (Picture: SWNS)

I must have looked like a crazy old woman, she said. He said in his voice, what do you want me to do about it.

I said, you should listen, and I know you don’t listen very often.

He leaned out of the open passenger window and said, “Why don’t you go calm down and have a drink?”

I said, I’m perfectly calm and I don’t need a drink, but you need to realize the impact you have on our community.

Sue Robson, chair of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell Parish Council, said: The village has mixed feelings about our new resident.

The security that comes with it is eerie, like an armed policeman.



Boris had the chance to meet the local vicar (Picture: SWNS)

He was very nice, but he had a gun and that’s not what we want in our village.

It might change the vibe in the village as it’s not something we’ve ever had.

Vice President Helen Baines added: We used to be a lovely village and we live on and you don’t want a media circus.

You probably know that Boris has only one thing to say, and everyone will report it and with that will come the attention.

His sudden appearance in the village sparked debate that he could consider his former seat of Henley for the 2024 general election, after current seat MP John Howell confirmed he would not stand next year .

But a local Conservative Party source said: It seems pretty clear the Conservative Party would not support him leaving Uxbridge and South Ruislip and standing here.

The local party assumes that it is looking for candidates other than himself to replace John Howell.

Mr Johnson’s office has been contacted for comment.

