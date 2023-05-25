‘Forced divorces’: Imran Khan blames Pakistani government as Shireen Mazari, other top leaders quit PTI





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday blamed “the state” for the departure of some senior leaders of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in recent days. Khan, who is slapped with more than 100 cases across the country, said his party faced “the full fury of state power without any accountability”.

Imran Khan’s troubles began after his supporters resorted to violent protests, stormed the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and attacked the corps commander’s house in Lahore. The government and the army have pledged to take the strictest measures against the “rioters”. However, the former prime minister said the protest was being used to “dismantle the party”.

Also read: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has two options: ‘Go into exile or face army law’

Khan’s remarks come just days after his former cabinet colleagues Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari quit the party. “I have decided to take a break from politics so I have resigned from my party duties and parted ways with Imran Khan,” Chaudhry said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Mazari’s resignation comes after she has been arrested five times in recent days. Before Mazari, other key leaders like Jai Parkash and Mubeen Khilji. Prakash was a prominent Hindu leader of the PTI while Khilji was a member of the Balochistan Provincial Assembly since August 2018.

The Honorable Chief Justice, former Federal Minister and Member of Parliament Murad Saeed has written to you that his life is in serious danger. Only the Honorable Chief Justice of the Supreme Court can ensure his safety.

Just like Arshad Sharif there are agencies to kill pic.twitter.com/wviVTvGD4H

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 25, 2023

“Using the pretext of an arson attack on May 9 (condemned by the entire PTI leadership), the state is attempting to dismantle the party, including through forced divorces and trying PTI members in courts military,” Khan said, adding that more than 10,000 PTI workers and supporters were in jail. including senior leaders and some facing torture in detention.

Last year, May 25 began our descent into fascism. While three long PDM marches in the 3.5 years of the PTI government were allowed unimpeded, we faced the full force of state terror. Broken houses in the middle of the night and members of the PTI office and

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 25, 2023

The former prime minister further said that members of the government and the journalistic community who were the cheerleaders “for this yazeediyat should know that this is not about dismantling the PTI but our democracy, c that is to say our freedom”.

Khan warned that the attempt to “enslave us will fail” as the country has a young, politically aware population who, despite media muzzling, derive their information from social media.

PTI senior leader and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi recently said he would continue to support Imran Khan. Today, Punjab Police reached Elahi’s residence in Lahore, Dawn reported.

Earlier it was reported that the government was considering banning Khan’s party. Earlier, India Today reported that Khan had two options – either go into exile or face action under the Army Act. It was also said that Khan had consulted with his close party leaders.

Today Khan said: “Last year, on May 25, our descent into fascism began. As three long PDM marches during the 3.5 years of the PTI government were allowed unimpeded , we faced the full force of state terror.”

He claimed that houses were destroyed in the middle of the night and PTI office staff and workers were abducted. “And then whoever came to Islamabad faced tear gas, rubber bullets and police brutality. Some of us thought it was just once, but it was just the beginning.”

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir, said today that the nation ‘will not forgive or forget’ those who desecrated the martyrs’ memorials and undermined their dignity . Addressing the police and the families of the martyrs, he said the events of May 9 were “extremely regrettable and condemnable”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/world/story/forced-divorces-imran-khan-blames-pakistan-govt-as-shireen-mazari-other-top-leaders-quit-pti-382874-2023-05-25 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos