Al-Monitor/Premise Turkey poll: Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu statistically tied in second round of elections

ANKARA As Turkey prepares to hold its first-ever runoff ballot to elect its next president on Sunday, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu are locked in a statistical tie, according to a new Al poll. -Monitor/Premise, while a significant portion of voters remain undecided.

The survey of 970 respondents was conducted by Al-Monitor in partnership with Premise Data between May 19 and May 23 across Turkey. The margin of error is +/-3.

The poll points to a fierce race in Turkey, the closest to the country’s modern history. It showed that 40% of those polled were in favor of Erdogan and 39% in favor of Kilicdaroglu. A whopping 15% of those polled remain undecided just five days before the election.

The economy, refugees and justice stand out as the top three issues that respondents see as challenges for the country.

In the May 14 elections, neither Erdogan nor Kilicdaroglu secured a simple majority to be elected in the first round. The incumbent finished the race nearly five points clear, but it was the first race Erdogan was unable to win in his more than two decades in power. Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu obtained 49.52% and 44.88% of the votes respectively.

The country’s longest-serving leader now faces his first run-off after deftly overcoming almost every electoral challenge he has faced as the country grapples with an ever-worsening cost-of-living crisis in sight. The February 6 earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people in the south of the country have exacerbated the country’s financial difficulties.

A majority of respondents also believe that the most important issue facing Turkey is the economy. Over 57% of respondents said food prices and inflation are the country’s biggest problems.

The Central Bank of Turkey, whose independence has largely eroded in recent years, follows a very unorthodox monetary policy under the influence of Erdogan. As peers raised interest rates to contain inflation, the Central Bank of Turkey made several interest rate cuts, bringing them down to 8.5. Many blame Erdogan’s unconventional economic theory, which argues that higher interest rates lead to higher inflation, for skyrocketing inflation that soared to 85.5% at the end of last year before fall back below 45% in April.

However, Kilicdaroglu was unable to convince voters that he could restore the economy, with 52% of respondents saying they trust Erdogan on the economy and 48% saying they trust Kilicdaroglu.

On the other hand, on the issue of refugees in Turkey, the main opposition leader seems to have succeeded in gaining the confidence of voters. Among respondents, 57% said they trust Kilicdaroglu more in this area while 43% said they trust Erdogan.

A large majority of respondents, 71%, said refugees should return to their country as soon as possible. Only 5% of respondents said the decision should be theirs, with 20% saying they should only return when it is safe to do so.

When asked if they support reconciling relations with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government, 44% of respondents said yes while 24% said no.

The public debate around refugees became particularly heated during the campaign after far-right candidate Sinan Ogan achieved an unexpected 5.17%, coming third in the May 14 presidential vote. The immediate and forced return of refugees was a central theme in the campaign of Ogan and his far-right Ata Alliance.

The unexpected support Ogan garnered in the first round forced Kilicdaroglu to step up his anti-refugee rhetoric. In an unusually chauvinistic tone earlier this week, he described the refugees as potential criminals and pledged to send them back to their country as soon as he was elected. His remarks failed to sway Ogan, who announced his support for Erdogan in Sunday’s second round.

However, it is still unclear how much Ogans’ support will boost Erdogan’s chances. The far-right electoral alliance that carried the unaffiliated candidate into mainstream politics split last week, with its heavyweights backing Kilicdaroglu while Ogan backed Erdogan.

The majority of parties within the Ogans alliance, including its stalwart the Zafer (victory) party and its chief architect Umit Ozdag, endorsed Kilicdaroglu. Zafer won more than 2% of the vote in the May 14 parliamentary vote.

The third biggest problem facing the country is justice, according to the poll, with 11% of respondents placing it first. Critics of the government have long argued that the independence of the judiciary has eroded under the executive presidency of Erdogan, who has been accused of removing all checks and balances in the country.

Meanwhile, Erdogan’s efforts to make national security the dominant campaign theme by making the opposition six-party electoral alliance and their candidate Kilicdaroglu collaborators with outlaw groups seem have somewhat failed. Only 3% of respondents believe that national security is the most important issue facing the country today. Still, 57% of respondents said they trust Erdogan more on national security issues, while 43% said they trust Kilicdaroglu.

The hotly contested campaign took some ugly twists in the final weeks before the May 14 vote. During his massive rally in Istanbul, Erdogan aired a campaign ad that was doctored to look like banned Kurdish militant leaders were singing the six-party opposition bloc’s campaign song.

Kilicdaroglu, in turn, accused Russia of interfering in the country’s elections to support Erdogan, citing concrete information. His leadership camp has accused Russia of fabricating deepfake sex videos that forced another presidential candidate out of the race. The Kremlin strongly rejected the accusation, calling Kilicdaroglu’s sources “liars”.

When asked if they believed opposition accusations that Russia fabricated videos to target opposition candidates, only 21% of respondents said yes, while 40% said no and 39% said they did not know.

An electorate of more than 61 million at home is eligible to vote in Sunday’s run-off, but both Erdogan’s and Kilicdaroglu’s camps fear the race will be marred by voter apathy and are calling on their supporters to vote . The May 14 elections recorded a turnout of over 88%.

The Al-Monitor/Premise poll found that 6% of respondents do not plan to vote in the second round of elections. This figure is lower than the number of respondents who said they did not vote on May 14.

The poll revealed that 14% of respondents will not vote for the same candidate they voted for in the first round. Over 77% of respondents said they would vote for the same candidate.