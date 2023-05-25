Politics
China seeks to fill a vacuum in Central Asia
What this means for the United States is unclear, but what is certain is that Washington will need to strengthen its own engagement in the region if it has any chance of competing with China in its own backyard. court. For their part, the Central Asian states do not want to be stuck in the middle of great power competition, but to balance their relations with China, Russia and the United States.
USIPs Carla Freeman, Alley McFarland and Gavin Helf examine what is driving China’s growing engagement in Central Asia, what these countries seek to gain from their relationship with Beijing, and how the United States can compete with China in the region .
What is driving China’s increased engagement with Central Asian states?
Freeman and McFarland: The China-Central Asia summit held in Xian, China, appears to mark a significant shift in how Beijing plans to engage the region. When Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin described the summit as having stage significance, he may have been referring to the summits’ departure from previous modes of diplomatic engagement between China and Central Asia. Previously, China conducted its diplomacy in Central Asia exclusively through bilateral meetings with its Central Asian counterparts. Chinese and Central Asian officials also met under the auspices of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a group established by China, Russia and several Central Asian states more than two decades ago. . The SCO has not only served to advance regional cooperation against terrorism and perceived internal security threats, but has also enabled China to expand its economic and energy ties with Central Asia, while recognizing the Russia’s key role as the main security partner of the Central Asian states, all former Soviet republics. .
Hosting the meeting in Xian, portrayed as an ancient crossroads and the eastern starting point of the ancient Silk Road that ran through Central Asia, allowed China to highlight its own deep historical ties with the region. The Asian states present at the summit notably encouraged cooperation on poverty reduction, food security and green development. Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for expanding regional connectivity. Xi also proposed even greater energy cooperation between China and Central Asia which China is already importing more than two-thirds of its gas pipeline of the region.
But Xi did not focus only on economic relations between China and Central Asia. He also called for brotherhood and a harmonious Central Asia in the face of threats from terrorism and color revolutions. Xi pledged Chinese support to boost the region’s law enforcement and defense capabilities, an offer in line with his Global Security Initiative. China and the Central Asian States plan to establish a formal mechanism for future summits, with the next China-Central Asia meeting to be held in 2025.
The Xian summit thus positions China to play a greater direct role in security and economic affairs in Central Asia than in the past. With Russia mired in Ukraine, Moscow is unable to provide the same level of security cooperation with Central Asia, and the region has its own concerns about Russian irredentism. China is stepping up its engagement in a region long dominated by Moscow. Moreover, with the United States playing a more limited role in the region following its withdrawal from Afghanistan, Beijing now has both opportunity and motivationto increase its regional footprint.
What do Central Asian states want from their relationship with China?
Help: As a landlocked country dependent on Russia, China or the sanctioned countries of Iran and Afghanistan for their main trade routes, Central Asian states want to avoid choosing sides in the competition of major powers. They want multi-vector foreign policies that maintain good relations with Russia, China, and the West (and their other neighbors). But these vectors must be more balanced. In the last century, Russia dominated security and economic relations with the former Soviet republics. But now Russia is distracted by Ukraine and China is geopolitically ascendant. The United States has much less influence today than a few years ago due to its departure from Afghanistan. China has seemed reluctant to fill the vacuum of great power influence in Central Asia until recently.
What Central Asians want is to manage these relationships to maximize their connectivity to the outside world without being too dependent on Russia (as they currently are) or China (as they may become). The golden loop situation for Central Asian countries would be productive. trade relations with all their neighbours, a deep respect for the sovereignty of Central Asian states, and security assistance that allows for strong self-defense but does not involve itself in great power rivalries.
How can the United States compete with China in the region?
Freeman, Helf and McFarland: Beijing’s increased engagement in the region could have significant implications for the United States as China exports its governance style, security ideology and surveillance practices. The United States cannot directly compete with China in Central Asia in terms of investment and assistance. At the Xian summit last week, Xi offered $3.6 billion in new development aid and the prospect of visa-free travel for Central Asians. When US Secretary of State Blinken visited the region in March, he pledged just $25 million in funding to support economic growth. But the United States has ongoing efforts to advance cooperation, such as theEconomic Resilience Initiative in Central Asia launched in September 2022 and the C5+1 diplomatic platform. Washington should build on these initiatives.
The United States can also offer support to Central Asia’s efforts to connect to the outside world through the Middle Corridor across the Caspian through the Caucasus, Turkey, and Europe. This would allow the regions to export oil and natural gas, but also other important strategic resources such as uranium (Kazakhstan has the largest reserves in the world) and even migrant workers who traditionally travel to Russia for to work. The United States can also do more to leverage its soft power in the form of scholarships for future Central Asian leaders and support for civil society groups to practice democratic values. While the United States cannot prevent China and Russia from entering Central Asia, Washington can offer them a third alternative to balance the bear and the dragon next door.
