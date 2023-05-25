Trumps Truth Social faces more trouble as partner SPAC admits financials are unreliable





Topline

Digital World Acquisition Corp., which plans to merge with parent company Donald Trumps Truth Social platform, flagged accounting errors in its latest financial report, adding to financial reporting issues that have threatened to pull the company from the Nasdaq. , in addition to two investigations that delayed the agreement with Trump.

Getty Images Key Facts

In a May 18 filing, Digital World Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that signed an agreement in 2021 to merge with media company Trumps to bring Truth Social to the public, reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had made accounting errors in its 2022 annual financial report.

The year-end report is no longer reliable, Digital World told regulators, and the company is developing a remediation plan to address the material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting, according to the filing.

Digital World Acquisition also failed to file an earnings report for the first quarter of 2023, which is required for all Nasdaq-listed companies.

The company has until July 24 to submit a plan or be delisted. The SEC can then accept or reject the company’s plan, and if it rejects it, Digital World can appeal.

In a public statement Thursday regarding the SEC filing, Digital World said the delisting warning was expected and it was working diligently to file its earnings by July 24.

Key context

Trump Media & Technology Group, which founded Truth Social last year and is majority-owned by former President Donald Trump, announced a merger agreement with Digital World Acquisition in October 2021, about eight months after TMTG was founded. The merger suffered significant delays due to federal investigations into whether the deal violated federal securities laws and whether a group of Digital World’s early investors engaged in improper transactions. The investigations stem from a New York Times report following the merger announcement, which found that former Digital Worlds CEO Patrick Orlando was discussing the deal with Trump at least two months before the SPAC is made public. This triggered the investigations because SPACs are not allowed to have a target company to acquire in mind before going public. CEO Orlando was fired at the end of March and replaced by an interim CEO.

Large number

$300 million. That’s how much Digital World will have to return to investors if the merger isn’t complete by November, according to the Times. It raised about that much from investors in 2021 through an initial public offering, but it may miss its merger deadline due to ongoing SEC investigations, which may not be concluded in time. to conclude the agreement.

To monitor

If the merger with Digital World doesn’t go through, Trump will likely have to find a new revenue stream to fund his Twitter competitor, Truth Social. While Trump Media & Technology Group is estimated to be between $5 million and $25 million, the former president made less than $200 in revenue from the company, Trump reported to the Federal Elections Committee in April.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the SEC had found the DWAC reports to be unreliable.

